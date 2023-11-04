Zee Studios: The Powerhouse with Five Films Set to Dazzle at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

In a remarkable feat, Zee Studios stands as the exclusive studio and production house with five remarkable films that have earned a coveted spot at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. This achievement marks a monumental moment and is a testament to Zee Studios’ unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling on a global scale. In a remarkable feat, Zee Studios stands as the exclusive studio and production house with five remarkable films that have earned a coveted spot at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. This achievement marks a monumental moment and is a testament to Zee Studios’ unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling on a global scale. These five cinematic treasures i.e. Vaalvi, Aatmapamphlet, Berlin, Joram, and Kennedy, have not just garnered attention; they’ve become luminaries in the international film arena. From the bustling streets of New York and Sydney to the glamorous red carpets of Cannes and Busan, from the vibrant energy of Berlin to the heart of Mumbai, these films have left audiences and critics alike in awe.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, proudly asserts, “We are on a mission to produce films that create an impact worldwide, transcend borders and ignite the imaginations of a global audience. These films, which have already received acclaim on the world stage, are now returning to their roots, poised to captivate, enthral, and empower our very own audience in a manner that can only be described as historic. No studio has ever had five films screened at MAMI or for that matter in any prestigious film festival in a particular year.” Deepti DCunha, Artistic Director, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, said, “We are very happy to screen these remarkable titles at the festival, this also aligns with our larger vision to spotlight films and filmmakers from South Asia. Zee Studios’ commitment to pushing the envelope with these films perfectly blends with our festival’s vision of celebrating cinematic excellence.”

As these cinematic masterpieces prepare to grace the screens of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in India, they carry with them the weight of their international triumphs. They serve as a bridge between global acclaim and the hearts of Indian moviegoers, promising a momentous occasion where films celebrated worldwide come home to leave an indelible mark on the nation’s cinema landscape. Zee Studios has also set a new benchmark, cementing its position as the only production house with an overwhelming response at the box office as well in the international circuit with films like ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’ amongst others.