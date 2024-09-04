Chennai, 4th September: Zee Tamil, one of the leading entertainment channels, is consistently curating special shows that make every festival an unforgettable experience for its viewers. This Vinayagar Chathurthi, Zee Tamil is once again set to elevate your festivities with a grand entertainment line-up of special shows on September 7th, Saturday. Starting at 9 AM to 7 PM, these special shows are sure you make this festive season an exciting one for Zee Tamil viewers.

This Vinayagar Chathurthi, Zee Tamil has come up with 4 exciting offerings starting with Vinayagar Chathurthi special Pattimandram episode at 9 am. Moderated by Suki Sivam, the debate will see renowned speakers such as Mohan Sundaram, Malar Vizhi, Parveen Sulthana, Suchitra, Shantha Mani and Anandhi. The discussion topic for this episode will revolve around “who is more religious today? Men or women”

This will be followed by the telecast of grand gala event Vinayagar Chathurthi Sangamam, starting 10:30 AM. This gala event will be hosted by the charismatic Mirchi Vijay and is packed with dance, music, games, and unforgettable moments. The event will be graced by the stars of the popular serial Ninaithale Innikum, alongside mesmerizing performances by contestants from DJD and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. This special show is an amalgamation of your favourite celebrities, coming together to make Vinayagar Chathurthi celebration extra special.

The celebrations will continue with the World Television Premiere of the blockbuster movie STAR from 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Directed by Elan, the movie features Kavin, Lal, and Aaditi Pohankar in the lead roles, with a mesmerizing soundtrack composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The movie beautifully explores the bond between Pandian (Lal), a photographer, and his son Kalai (Kavin), an aspiring actor, as they navigate the challenges on the path to fulfilling Kalai’s dreams of stardom. Don’t miss this heartfelt and inspiring movie, only on Zee Tamil.

Finally, to wrap up the day, Zee Tamil will present an exclusive special feature on the highly anticipated Vijay-starrer film ‘GOAT’, directed by Venkat Prabhu, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This show offers an exciting glimpse into the movie, where Vijay takes on dual roles, supported by a star-studded cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren,Yugendran and director Venkat prabhu. Viewers can look forward to exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, an in-depth look at the stunt choreography, and behind-the-scenes footage, all crafted especially for the TV audience to provide a perfect conclusion to the festive day.

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Vinayagar Chathurthi along with some entertainment-filled shows this September 7, Saturday, starting 9 am to 7 pm, only on Zee Tamil!