Zindagi Hai. Har Mod Par Sawaal Puchegi. Jawab Toh Dena Hoga: Watch the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati only on Sony Entertainment Television

National, 10 August 2024

Celebrating the strength and determination of the common man/woman, Kaun Banega Crorepati returns for its 16th season on Sony Entertainment Television. This season’s campaign, ‘Zindagi Hai. Har Modh Par Sawaal Puchegi. Jawab Toh Dena Hoga’, sparks introspection and reflects the belief that at pivotal moments, life presents us with challenges that test us and it is our responses to these situations that guide us to new paths. Premiering on 12th August, the beloved game show will air every Monday to Friday at 9 p.m., with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan continuing to inspire us as host. For 24 years, the show has been a beacon of hope and knowledge for millions of viewers and this season promises to be even more thrilling and engaging with exciting new elements.

This year, the contestants will face a captivating new twist: the ‘Super Sawaal.’ The Super Sawaal is a bonus question between questions 5 and 6 which challenges players to answer without options or lifelines. A correct answer unlocks the ‘Dugnaastra,’ giving contestants the chance to press the buzzer and double their amount on any one question of their choice between questions 6 to 10. The fast-paced ‘Super Sandook’ remains in this season as well to add thrill to the game; the contestant, after successfully crossing INR 3,20,000 will be put to the test with a 10-question rapid-fire quiz which must be answered in 90 seconds.

Roping in 22 brands, the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is Co-presented by Hyundai Motor India Limited and Aditya Birla Group. It is Co-powered by Mountain Dew PepsiCo India, Mondelez India, Ultratech Cement, and Parag Milk Foods (Gowardhan Ghee). With Special Partner Patanjali Dantkanti, Ceat, and Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation, and Banking Partner State Bank of India, the show’s Associate Sponsors are Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers, Raymond, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bikaji, Dorset, RC Plasto Tank and Pipes Pvt Ltd, Amazon.in and Aakash Educational Services Ltd. The reality quiz show also has large partnership deals with the Reserve Bank of India, GSK, and Dr. Morepen.

