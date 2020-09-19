Electropreneur Park invites proposals from Electronic and Hardware startups for its 7th Cohort

Electropreneur Park invites proposals from startups from across the country for its Incubation and Virtual Acceleration Program. The last date of application is 30th September 2020.

This Delhi based incubation centre is a project of STPI and funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It is one of the first ones rising to the needs of the ESDM sector.

Over the past six rounds, Electropreneur Park has mentored 40 startups, out of which 25 have availed the incubation facilities and 7 have been pre-incubated since April 2016.

In addition to providing workspace to the selected entrepreneurs, the initiative also provides the Incubated entrepreneurs, access to state-of-art RF & Power laboratories as per international standards, mentorship by domain experts from industry and academia, efficient supply chain and eco-system that supports a bouquet of shared services and facilities to the incubates like fast prototyping, taxation, legal, finance, accounting, patent search, training, interns, business counselling, opportunities to mobilize funds through a network of investors.