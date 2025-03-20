Experts Share How Vinegar Before Meals Can Flatten Glucose Spikes

some so-called healthy foods can cause sharp blood sugar spikes, triggering insulin surges, energy crashes, and increased hunger. A study by Ben’s Natural Health reveals that, triggering insulin surges, energy crashes, and increased hunger.

Industry expert Oscar Scheiner warns that meal timing is just as crucial as food choices when it comes to stabilizing blood sugar. Simple adjustments could flatten glucose curves, prevent crashes, and curb cravings throughout the day.

Here’s how to build a glucose-friendly meal:

1. Start Your Meal With Fiber

Eating fiber first can cut glucose spikes by up to 75%, keeping energy steady and reducing cravings. It slows sugar absorption, preventing energy crashes.

Simple Tips:



Start with a vegetable-based appetizer (leafy greens, roasted broccoli, cucumber slices).

Order a fiber-rich appetizer when dining out.

2. Pair Carbs With Protein and Fat

Carbs like rice, pasta, or bread alone cause a quick sugar spike, but pairing them with protein and healthy fats helps balance glucose and keeps you fuller longer.

Simple Tips:

Never eat bread alone; pair it with butter, cheese, or avocado.

If you’re having rice or pasta, eat it with beans, fish, chicken, or eggs to slow digestion.

3. Add a Vinegar Before Meals

Vinegar’s acetic acid slows starch breakdown into sugar, reducing glucose spikes by 20-30% when consumed before a meal.

Simple Tips:

Add a vinegar-based dressing to your salad.

Drink one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar diluted in water before meals.

4. Save Carbs for Last

When carbs are consumed at the end, they enter the bloodstream more slowly, resulting in a smaller glucose response.

Simple Tips:

If you’re eating a sandwich, eat the filling first, then the bread.

When having dessert, eat it after a full meal instead of on an empty stomach.

Expert Commentary:

“Most people focus on what they eat, but when they eat, it matters just as much,” says Dr. Oscar Scheiner. “The same meal can have a completely different impact on glucose depending on its structure. A plate loaded with protein and fiber will keep blood sugar stable—until you start with the bread. A carb-heavy dish can cause a major spike—unless you eat it after fat and fiber. It’s not about restriction; it’s about strategy.”