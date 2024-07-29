1xBet betting platform has been known among Bangladeshi users over the past few years due to its vast range of betting opportunities. Established in 2007, this betting platform holds the Curacao Gaming Commission license and also protects the personal information of the users with the help of SSL encryption security methods. Moreover, the new users will be able to take the benefit of the welcome bonus offered by this betting platform of 100% up to 20,000 BDT on their first deposit. Players will be able to learn more about the welcome bonus offered by this betting platform and how they will be able to claim the same in this guide.

Name of the website: 1xBet Established in the year: 2007 License: Curacao Welcome Bonus: 100% up to 20,000 BDT Languages available: English, Portuguese Games available at Casino: Slots, Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, Live Casino, Poker, Bingo, and many others. Payment modes: Credit Card, Debit Card, Bitcoin, Skrill, bKash, Nagad, Rocket, and many others.

1xBet 100% Welcome Bonus for Bangladeshi Users

The new users who will be creating their account on the 1xBet Bangladesh betting platform will be eligible to receive the welcome bonus of 100% up to 20,000 BDT on their first deposit on this platform.

It should be noted that this bonus can be claimed once by the new users, and to receive the maximum benefits of this bonus; players can make up a deposit of 20,000 BDT, through which they’ll receive another 20,000 in the form of a bonus.

However, the minimum deposit required to claim the bonus is 100 BDT. Along with that, there are some wagering requirements that the users shall follow through which they will be able to withdraw the bonus amount.

Players will have to wager the bonus amount 5 times on the accumulator bets, through which they will be able to withdraw their winnings secured from the bonus amount.

The other terms and conditions of this bonus will be available for the users to check when they will be going through the account registration process.

This bonus can be used across most of the betting options available on the platform except some games, which the players will be able to check at the Terms and Conditions page.

How to Claim the 1xBet Welcome Bonus?

To claim the welcome bonus of this betting platform, it is necessary for the users to go through the account registration process. They can head over to the official 1xBet website for Bangladeshi users and register their account on the same site. On the registration page, users will be able to choose whether they want to claim the welcome bonus or not. After registering on the betting platform, users can follow the steps given below to claim the bonus:

Login to your betting account and head over to the deposit section available on the homepage. Now, the users will be able to choose from a wide range of payment methods available to make deposits Fill out the deposit details and proceed to the payment page to complete the transaction of funds to your betting account. The funds and the bonus amount shall now be credited to the user’s betting account.

Through this, bettors will be able to claim the welcome bonus offered by the 1xBet Bangladesh betting platform. If they face any issues with the deposits, they can contact customer support via Live Chat or email (support@1xbet.com).