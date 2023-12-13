A portrait of modern players: Slotegrator presents a report on the modern iGaming audience

To help online casino and sportsbook operators understand their players better, Slotegrator is presenting a new report on the modern iGaming audience. The document covers four areas — devices, payments, games, and technologies — all based on conversations with Slotegrator’s clients, online casino operators, and partners, gaming content providers, some of which kindly provided their own perspectives.

The first rule of any business is to know your audience. Each niche has its own audience, and if anything, the iGaming industry is more unique than any other — which is why Slotegrator surveyed its clients and partners to find out what insights they could share into who today’s players are and how they behave.

Slotegrator asked a focus group about the age, most used devices, and most popular payment methods of today’s players. They also collected statistics about cutting-edge game mechanics and players’ perspectives on social responsibility, as well as getting respondents’ opinions about the latest technologies penetrating the iGaming industry, like AI, VR, AR, and blockchain.

By analyzing the data, Slotegrator answers a few questions:

What percent of players already use exclusively mobile devices to play?

How old are social media users, and how does this compare with the majority of online casino players?

What, according to Slotegrator’s partners and clients, has to be done to attract new segments of players?

What technology trends will become a new iGaming reality?

Some significant figures from the report:

‘We aim for this material to help our clients and partners to make or adjust marketing strategy and business development plans. The resulting insights will be invaluable when planning for your platform’s future’, comments Yana Khaidukova, Managing Director of Slotegrator.

You can read more opinions about using bonuses, attitudes to technology, the most popular payment methods, etc. The report also includes quotations from Slotegrator’s partners, including: Platipus, 3 Oaks Gaming, Gamzix, Turbo Games, BGaming, Macaw Gaming and more.

You can download the report to find out what modern players expect from iGaming brands here.