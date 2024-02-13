A spectacular ICE 2024 in London: Slotegrator showcased its solutions made great connections

A grand platform, approximately 1 million meetings, a world of innovation — ICE London, held at ExCeL London, had it all. Top global iGaming providers, game developers, casino operators, celebrities, and trailblazers gathered to demonstrate new solutions, discuss changing regulations, and share the latest news and insights. Slotegrator, a leading provider of online casino and sportsbook solutions, shares its experience of attending ICE 2024.

ICE 2024 was a true sensation: more than 800 exhibitors from 76 nations drew over 40,000 attendees together at the last London edition. Next year, the event will be held in Barcelona, Spain, marking a new stage in the history of ICE.

Visiting ICE is a yearly tradition for Slotegrator. In 2024, Slotegrator has presented its flagship solutions:

1) The AI-powered capabilities of the turnkey online casino solution, which has a wealth of new features that make operators’ lives easier and their businesses better. Thanks to the updated modules (among them are KYC, BI, Casino Builder, player segmentation, and anti-fraud modules), the platform is customized for streamlining online casino management, encompassing tasks such as big data analysis, risk assessment, and platform performance enhancement.

2) Our Telegram Casino solution – an implementation of an online gambling platform in a popular mobile application – was presented to attendees who were not yet familiar with it. The Slotegrator team is convinced that this solution will attract new groups of young players in the LatAm and Asian markets especially.

3) APIgrator – an unified solution for fast gambling software integration with over 15,000 certified games from over 100 licensed game developers that is growing bigger every year. Every month Slotegrator adds different games to its portfolio. Therefore, the solution covers the company’s key markets – LatAm, Asia, Europe and CIS.

Guests at Slotegrator’s booth were greeted with delicious sushi, relaxing cocktails and refreshing beverages, as well as the opportunity to recharge their mobiles and chat with the team in a friendly atmosphere.

The Slotegrator team spent last year studying and reflecting on key industry trends. As a result, we produced two insightful reports based on our survey of online casino operators and gaming content developers, including Caleta Gaming, Macaw Gaming, SKILROCK, Turbo Games, Amigo Gaming, 3 Oaks Gaming, Gamzix, etc. Both are very useful documents for anyone who wants to have a better understanding of the iGaming audience, including their preferences for games, payments, and more.

The first is a report analyzing the modern iGaming audience, and the second is a report about current iGaming trends for 2024. New and current customers appreciated these in-depth studies which, as they noted at the ICE meetings, are very useful in understanding the direction of the industry going forward. Customers have thanked the company for helping them stay on top of the most important trends.

“As this is the last ICE that takes place in London, we really wanted to make this show huge for our team, clients and partners, and we managed to do this. This event is a lot for building and improving our connections and making them stronger both with the new clients and with the existing ones. Our main goal is to keep up with the strength to make our solutions better for our operators, and we are showcasing the platform that we have with the new updated modules and the new integrated features. At ICE, we were also showcasing our unique product – Telegram Casino – a solution about which we still have received a lot of interest (and it’s really huge) even though this product has already lived in the market for a few years. We are putting a lot of focus on game aggregation as usual. We met a lot of our partners, game developers, and we’ve built new connections with the new ones, so that we have a big choice for operators who can go live with our partners all over the world. This ICE London was really successful for us. We’ll be happy to see you soon at other events, and see you in Barcelona next year”, comments Svetlana Kirichenko, Head of Marketing at Slotegrator.