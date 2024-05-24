AFTERWORK: Revolutionizing Video Gaming Experience in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 24, 2024 –WORKSPACE is excited to announce the launch of AFTERWORK, an innovative online store dedicated to provide top-tier gaming furniture and accessories. UAE-based brand aims to redefine gaming setups with its cutting-edge designs, ergonomic solutions, and unparalleled comfort, all tailored specifically for gaming enthusiasts.

AFTERWORK offers an impressive range of products, including gaming chairs, gaming desk, height-adjustable standing desks with RGB lighting, monitor arms, and various other gaming accessories. Each product is meticulously designed to enhance the gaming experience, ensuring that gamers can play longer and more comfortably.

“AFTERWORK is not just a brand; it’s a statement of our commitment to the gaming community in the UAE and beyond,” said WORKSPACE’s CEO. “Our products combine superior ergonomics with unique aesthetics to create the perfect gaming environment. We believe in empowering gamers with setups that not only look spectacular but also support their health and well-being.”

Key highlights of the AFTERWORK product line include: Gaming Chairs: Engineered for maximum comfort and support, featuring adjustable settings to suit any gamer’s needs.

Gaming Tables: Sleek, durable, and equipped with RGB lighting to create an immersive gaming atmosphere.

Height-Adjustable Standing Desks: Promoting a healthier gaming lifestyle, these desks allow gamers to switch between sitting and standing positions effortlessly.

Monitor Arms: Enhancing desk space and providing optimal monitor positioning for the best gaming view.

Accessories: A wide variety of high-quality add-ons to complete any gaming setup.

The gaming industry is poised for exponential growth, AFTERWORK is strategically positioned to contribute significantly to this burgeoning market by offering products that cater to the unique needs of gamers.