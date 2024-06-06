BK8 partners with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as the Official Sponsor for the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – 6 June 2024 – The Badminton World Federation (BWF) proudly presents its latest partnership with BK8, a leading global sports betting and i-Gaming platform as the official sponsor for the highly anticipated HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou this December.

Figure 1 – BK8 Partners with The Badminton World Federation (BWF)

BK8’s sponsorship extends to three prestigious badminton tournaments within the HSBC BWF World Tour 2024:

TOYOTA Thailand Open 2024 – 14th to 19th May 2024

Hong Kong Open 2024 – 10th to 15th September 2024

HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024 – 11th to 15th December 2024

This collaboration with BWF underscores BK8’s commitment to supporting and promoting various sporting events on the global stage. As the official sponsor of HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024, BK8 aims to contribute to the success of these prestigious tournaments while fostering greater engagement among badminton enthusiasts worldwide.

Michael Gatt, BK8’s Managing Director, emphasized the company’s commitment to enriching the sports industry. He stated, “We are excited to collaborate with the BWF to deliver an exceptional tournament experience and showcase the best of badminton to fans around the world. This partnership symbolizes our dedication to contribute to the vibrant badminton community and promoting the spirit of competition.”