Chingari forays into Web3 gaming with the launch of Chingari Game Zone

Bengaluru, April 29, 2024 – Chingari, the world’s leading web3 live-streaming app, today announced its foray into the web3 gaming space titled Chinagri Game Zone. The move marks a significant milestone for the Aptos-backed tech company as it expands its offerings beyond live-streaming and into the burgeoning world of blockchain-based gaming. Built on the Aptos blockchain, Chingari Game Zone will leverage its expertise in social media, entertainment, and blockchain tech to create engaging and interactive gaming experiences for users.

The initial launch of Chingari Game Zone will include a curated selection of popular and engaging mobile games, Ludo, a voice communication-based web3 game. Ludo on Chingari Game Zone offers a unique experience to its users who can converse through voice communication with their competitors while playing the game. Users will be rewarded with Gari tokens for using the Chingari Game Zone. Further, Chingari plans to launch more games by the next quarter, expanding its web3 gaming portfolio to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari said, “Our goal is to create a seamless and engaging gaming experience that utilizes the benefits of blockchain technology. We believe that Web3 has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry and provide a new level of excitement and competition for gamers worldwide. Moreover, our expertise in social media and entertainment and experience in blockchain technology positions us well to make a significant impact in the gaming industry through Chingari Game Zone.”

Chingari’s foray into web3 gaming marks a significant expansion of its offerings beyond social media and entertainment. The company has made significant investments in blockchain technology and has assembled a team of experts with extensive experience in blockchain development.