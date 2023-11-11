Client-centric approach: how personalized services drive success in iGaming

Customer satisfaction is the top priority in every industry. It’s a complex puzzle with a few pieces that need to come together: fulfilled requirements, realized expectations, and quality results. What can help to achieve these goals? A client-centric approach. Slotegrator shares how this method drives success in iGaming.

According to Deloitte’s report ‘​​Wealth Management Digitalization changes client advisory more than ever before”, client-centricity is a long-term strategic vision. The report claims, “From 2017 to 2060, around USD 50 trillion are expected to move from one adult population to another, initiating the largest transfer of wealth in history. Since the next generation will already control a remarkable and increasing share of assets over the next decade…their expectations had better not be left unaccounted for, but be turned into an opportunity for Wealth Managers.”

The client-centric approach is a growing part of the landscape in every industry — and iGaming is no different.

Slotegrator has already built a solid reputation on its turnkey casino platform solution, which features a fully customizable frontend. The Casino Builder module went a step further, giving clients the power to completely alter their platform’s appearance in just a few clicks without going through a development team. And the Bonus Module, with features like the Wheel of Fortune, gives casino operators full control over creating the best possible experience for their customers.

But in today’s iGaming market, it’s not enough to offer standard templates. Every client is unique, with their own goals and strategies. Every casino operator has their own idea of what their players expect from them — and it’s crucial for solution providers to help them satisfy their players.

In some cases, that means online casino operators should be able to fully customize the number, shape, size, color, and even color gradient of every element on the screen.

“Slotegrator’s approach is personalized and client-oriented. We find tailored solutions for every customer’s specific needs,” says Yana Khaidukova, Managing Director at Slotegrator.

The Slotegrator team identifies three key values for organizing an iGaming business with a client-centric approach:

Embracing innovations. Innovation is unstoppable. New technologies make iGaming one of the most exciting industries to be in. But new innovations bring new customer requirements, making exclusive, custom solutions a necessity. The best move is to stay ahead of the curve and always look for new ways to satisfy customer requests before they even ask them.

Innovation is unstoppable. New technologies make iGaming one of the most exciting industries to be in. But new innovations bring new customer requirements, making exclusive, custom solutions a necessity. The best move is to stay ahead of the curve and always look for new ways to satisfy customer requests before they even ask them. Exceeding expectations. In the iGaming sphere,it’s not enough to create a good product; it is necessary to exceed clients’ expectations. It’s already considered an unspoken criteria for the company’s success. This approach helps businesses not only gain customer loyalty but also develop its own capabilities by constantly adapting to unique situations.

Every company has its own secrets to success, but this approach has worked for a company that’s been on the market for 11 years — proving that focusing on client satisfaction is essential for a company’s longevity.