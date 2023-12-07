DeGame, a Web3 Gaming Aggregator Platform, Recently Launched a New Version

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., December 07, 2023 –The product interface diagram of the new version of DeGame.

Currently, DeGame primarily focuses on the global WEB3 gaming track. With this as a starting point, after continuously refining and enriching product features, it will gradually expand to cover all categories of Web3, such as DeFi, NFT, SocialFi, etc. The main functional modules of the new version of DeGame include:

Top Communities: Aggregating the largest number of WEB3 gaming projects globally, currently boasting over 10,000 gaming communities. Users can directly click on the respective projects to choose a one-click jump to the project’s official website, official promotion, or official community.

Feeds: The most comprehensive information gateway in the Web3 ecosystem, fully capturing all news information in the Web3 industry. This feature also supports both PGC (Professionally Generated Content) and UGC (User-Generated Content) modes.

Quest: A fair and incentivizing task publishing window where ordinary users, game developers, KOLs, and development teams can all publish customized tasks and set corresponding rewards.

Leader Board: Real-time gaming data leaderboard, regularly conducting data analysis and rankings for global WEB3 games, industry KOLs, and game guilds on a weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis.

Gaming: Real-time display of recently popular WEB3 games and notifications of new game launches. Users can download with a single click, starting their gaming journey.

Event: The most comprehensive entry point for online and offline Web3 gaming events. Users can click to choose to participate in events. Players who meet certain conditions and platform requirements can also publish their own events on Event.

Discover: Aggregating high-quality gaming videos from across the web, game video creators can upload their own gaming videos to the platform for sharing with a wider audience.

Official online data statistics: During the Token 2049 conference in September of this year, Linea achieved significant brand exposure through a community event jointly held with DeGame. Linea’s participation through DeGame reached an impressive user count of over 85,000, highlighting the platform’s vibrancy.