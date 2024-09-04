Former Tapjoy CEO Joins Earn Alliance to Drive Web3 Gaming Revolution

September 4, 2024 — Earn Alliance, the largest web3 game aggregator and discovery platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeff Drobick as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With an impressive career as the former President and CEO of Tapjoy, Drobick brings his expertise in gaming engagement services that will be instrumental in advancing Earn Alliance’s mission to revolutionize the gaming landscape through blockchain technology. The announcement arrives at a pivotal time for Earn Alliance, building on a recent string of successes around their newly launched Ally Pass and introduction of the Magic Muffins lore to their ever-growing ecosystem. The news comes ahead of their highly anticipated token generation event (TGE) slated for October 10th.

Drobick’s tenure at Tapjoy, as a pioneer of the mobile gaming ecosystem, has long been a source of inspiration for Earn Alliance CEO, Joseph “Coop” Cooper. Tapjoy pioneered reward-based engagement incentives that set the standard for free-to-play gaming, establishing a wildly successful business model that generated meaningful revenue and adoption in the gaming industry, and ultimately led to the company’s acquisition by ironSource for $400M. Coop, a long-time admirer of Tapjoy’s 1.6 billion monthly active gamer offerwall network, sees Jeff’s decision to join Earn Alliance as a strong signal of the company’s potential to continue their evolution as influential leaders of the web3 gaming revolution.

“Jeff’s successful track record at Tapjoy and his deep understanding of gaming engagement make him the perfect fit for Earn Alliance as we continue our growth,” said Joseph “Coop” Cooper, CEO of Earn Alliance. “Tapjoy is literally the inventor of rewarded advertising that the web3 industry calls ‘questing.’ We have expanded Tapjoy’s novel approach to user acquisition with blockchain technology, enabling a transparent, safe and secure reward ecosystem. Jeff’s decision to join our team is a pivotal moment not only to our growth trajectory, but adding paramount experience to the mindshare of the industry itself – underscoring our commitment to leading this transformation in the gaming landscape.”

In his new role, Drobick will leverage his extensive experience and expansive network with the traditional gaming community to introduce Earn Alliance’s capabilities and scale the business. His strategic insight will be crucial as Earn Alliance continues to experience rapid growth, with the platform gaining an average of 50,000 users month over month, with over 650,000 registered users.

“Effective user acquisition and monetization continue to be top priorities for all game developers, from indie to the largest publishers. By embracing blockchain technology and open virtual economies, Earn Alliance is bringing solutions to market that allow the industry to progress forward,” said Drobick. “I’m incredibly excited to join the team that is at the forefront of this transition; pioneering a rewarding new ecosystem and industry-wide solutions for gamers and publishers alike. The opportunities to amplify the benefits of free-to-play gaming, using blockchain technology, are massive. I look forward to great things ahead with Coop and his awesome team.”

While gaming developers are spending billions of dollars on user acquisition, with a massive 65% user drop off, Earn Alliance is offering a competitive, far less expensive model to draw in highly-engaged gamers that keep coming back daily to play because of the platform’s reward-based ecosystem. In most recent news, with the launch of Ally Pass, the number of users on the Earn Alliance platform is up 23%, with a 226% increase in new user sign-ups. Meanwhile Earn Alliance’s social media impressions are up to one million and their followers on X have crossed the 200K mark. In just under two years, Earn Alliance has quickly established a dedicated community that is building the future of gaming together.

As Earn Alliance continues to attract significant attention from the gaming community, Drobick’s addition to the leadership team marks a new chapter in the company’s journey as the go-to platform for web3 game discovery and engagement.