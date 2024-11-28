High Scores Only: The Most Creative Secret Santa Gifts For Gamer Colleagues

When your Secret Santa draw is a gamer, the stakes can feel higher than a boss fight on expert mode, especially if you don’t know your Xbox from your PlayStation.

But don’t despair; Marin Cristian-Ovidiu, the CEO of FreezeNova, a gaming platform that offers gamers the freedom to enjoy their favourite games without any restrictions, is here to help you pick out the perfect gift for the gamer in your office.

“Ready to hit ‘start’ on some epic gift ideas?” asks Marin. “Let’s jump right in!”

Level Up The Basics

If you only know your colleague is into gaming but don’t know which games they like, don’t worry. There’s a lot of gaming merch out there that’s fun and practical without being tied to a specific game.

“For example, there are hundreds of funny T-shirts out there that make hilarious jokes about gaming,” says Marin. “Or what about socks? Mugs? Make-up bags? If you can think of it, there’s probably someone who’s selling a gamer-themed version of it.”

Merch Picks For Fans Of Specific Titles

If you know your colleague’s favourite games, look into what official merch is on offer. Usually, games have a wide range of merchandise; many items are cute and functional, like socks, T-shirts, or keychains, and inexpensive too!

“Wall art, stickers, even figures – there’s merch at virtually every price point,” says Marin. “This kind of present is great if you’ve noticed your colleague is missing something, like an insulated travel mug or a mousemat. You can get them something practical that’s still merch for their favorite game.”

If you’re looking to treat your colleague to something a little more pricey, you can look into collectible items. For example, a lot of games have collector’s editions or replicas of popular weapons that would be a super fun purchase for a big fan.

Unlock Digital Surprises

Something a lot of gamers don’t often treat themselves to are fun upgrade items or in-game cosmetic items like skins.

“Because these things aren’t 100% necessary to play the game, people who’re on a tight budget often forgo them,” says Marin. “But they’re a really fun thing to have and often inexpensive as a gift. Plus, whenever they use that cosmetic in the future, they’ll get a warm glow of remembering you bought it for them.”

A lot of modern games allow you to gift digital currency, which can be used to purchase items like cosmetic upgrades. Make sure you know their favorite game, then look into gift currency purchase options.

Tech Treats To Upgrade Their Setup

If your colleague has been complaining about uncomfortable headphones or a keyboard with half the keys missing, this Secret Santa could be your time to shine. “Headphones and controller stands are a super helpful addition to any gamer’s setup,” says Marin. “Or you could get them a customized keyboard or mousepad themed after their favorite game.”

Another really cool present idea that’s been growing in popularity is gaming-themed lights. “Some of them are even music-reactive, which means they’ll flash along to the soundtrack of your colleague’s favorite game. It’s an amazing way to add ambiance to a gaming setup,” says Marin.

“Secret Santa is the perfect excuse to get a little creative and let your playful side shine. Lean into the mystery and anticipation of the whole thing! Write a funny or cryptic note with the gift, or wrap it in a way that adds to the surprise. Layers of wrapping paper, a tiny box for a big item, or even a riddle about what’s inside can take the fun to the next level. The gift itself doesn’t have to be extravagant—sometimes, the thought or the laugh it creates is the real treasure.

“And don’t forget the joy of guessing! Secret Santa is as much about the game as the gift, so tease a little and drop some hints. You could also make the gift-giving into a mini-party, with drinks, food, and a bit of music. Whatever you do, have fun!”