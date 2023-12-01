Illuvium launches Early Access Auto Battler Game in partnership with global Esports powerhouse Team Liquid

Following a three-year development journey and a substantial $60 million investment, Illuvium is thrilled to unveil the Early Access release of their Auto Battler and Overworld game.

Illuvium joins forces with esports organisation Team Liquid in a unique blockchain partnership to explore and limit-test Illuvium: Arena’s competitive modes. This integration will see eight Team Liquid streamers, specialising in Teamfight Tactics, Hearthstone, and League of Legends, begin playing Illuvium’s new auto battler game, Illuvium: Arena.

Streamers Midbeast, SnoodyBoo, Broxah and several others will enter the Arena to showcase the new competitive mode of Illuvium to their collective audience.

This development represents a significant leap for blockchain gaming, which has yet to see a game achieve mainstream success. The perception that blockchain games fall short of the quality and allure of traditional AAA titles is widespread among gamers. However, Victor Goossens, Founder and Co-CEO of Team Liquid, believes this perception is set to shift in the near future:

“We’ve been very impressed with the quality of Illuvium: Arena so far. Aside from the attention to detail that they’ve given to building their game world, their commitment to its competitive mode makes us confident that this will be a game that rewards skill and strategy. This is a unique project where both sides benefit from the other’s expertise, and we’re excited to start testing all that the game has to offer.”

Illuvium offers a unique interconnected gaming experience, seamlessly blending three distinct genres into a single, cohesive universe. In Illuvium: Zero, players immerse themselves in an industrial city-building game where they produce fuel, a critical resource for various activities in Illuvium: Overworld. This open-world adventure game, focusing on creature capture, uses fuel for essential actions such as travel, capture, crafting, and forging. Players can then utilise their collected assets and characters in Illuvium: Arena, where strategic skills are tested in the player-versus-player auto battler.

Illuvium, boasting a rich, expansive world filled with vibrant, high-fidelity graphics and deep strategic gameplay, positions itself as a contender against giants like Pokemon and Teamfight Tactics. Its immersive universe and engaging mechanics not only promise a gaming experience of the highest quality but also revolutionise player investment by enabling ownership of in-game assets, which can be traded for real-world currency, reshaping the gaming economy.

Building on the excitement of the global unveiling of Illuvium: Arena PvP mode, fans can also acquire limited-edition Team Liquid digital collectibles, Illuvitars, starting December 12th. This release marks another major partnership for Illuvium, following a previous collaboration with GameStop. The Illuvitars are sought after for their ability to unlock unique in-game cosmetics in the Illuvium Universe.

The collaboration between Illuvium and Team Liquid extends beyond their initial integration, including participating in potential Illuvium: Arena tournaments.

Kieran Warwick, Co-founder and CEO of Illuvium expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with Team Liquid, emphasising the goal to reshape perceptions of blockchain gaming:

“Overcoming the scepticism around blockchain games is crucial, and the way forward is by delivering exceptional gaming experiences. Our collaboration with Team Liquid is a significant milestone in demonstrating that blockchain games, including those with NFTs, can offer engaging and deep gameplay experiences on par with traditional games.”

The initial lineup of streamers will commence their broadcasts on November 30th, while the game will be accessible for download starting on November 23rd, a week in advance.