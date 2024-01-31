Meet Slotegrator at ICE London 2024 with its cutting-edge solutions

Slotegrator, a leading software and business solution provider in the iGaming industry, is set to participate in ICE London from February 6-8, 2024. The Slotegrator team is looking forward to meeting partners and clients in ExCel London at booth number N6-250.

ICE London 2024 stands out as the premier global event for the iGaming industry. By providing a platform for networking, exploring innovative solutions, and exchanging valuable insights, ICE London 2024 brings together industry professionals from diverse sectors for three days.

The Slotegrator team enjoys attending this event every year and can’t wait to showcase its top-of-the-range solutions this year.

This year Slotegrator will demonstrate the company’s online casino turnkey platform and its key modules, including the KYC, BI, Casino Builder, and many more various modules. These modules are strategically designed to streamline online casino management, encompassing tasks such as big data analysis, risk assessment, and platform performance enhancement.

The company will also present its revamped player segmentation module, offering improved customization options. Operators can now group players based on various criteria, including gender, age, and region, providing more tailored gaming experiences and personalized marketing efforts.

Moreover, Slotegrator will demonstrate a renewed anti-fraud model, utilizing a color-coded risk scale that allows operators to set risk levels. The risk segmentation further differentiates between financial and behavioral risks, enabling operators to implement targeted measures such as alerts, bonus restrictions, or player prohibitions.

The Slotegrator team will also be demonstrating Telegram Casino, an innovative online gambling platform seamlessly integrated with the popular messaging app. Slotegrator proudly pioneered this development, effective for venturing into new niches and captivating a fresh wave of players.

The Slotegrator team will present a report with an analysis of the modern iGaming audience and a report about current iGaming trends 2024 to all partners and customers.

“We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to network with industry professionals and connect with our customers. Our team is open to engaging in conversations about our entire catalog of gambling business solutions and products. We’re ready to discuss the unique advantages of each and illustrate how they can align with our customers’ and partners goals, assisting them in achieving desired outcomes and more,” comments Yana Khaidukova, Managing Director at Slotegrator.

Visit Slotegrator at booth N6-250, where the company will showcase its cutting-edge solutions and gladly share its expertise.