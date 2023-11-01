Meet Slotegrator at SiGMA Europe Summit 2023 in Malta

SiGMA Europe is one of the most anticipated events of the year. The renowned iGaming summit will be hosted in Malta on 13-17 November. Malta has become one of the major hubs of online gambling in Europe, and SiGMA Europe Summit aims to connect experts in the iGaming industry and promote discussions, knowledge sharing, and innovation. Slotegrator will be there at booth 1133.

SiGMA promises that this year’s event will be absolutely extraordinary. The Slotegrator team is preparing to present its flagship business solutions – an online casino turnkey platform and its various modules, and Telegram Casino – a phenomenal mobile solution which was first presented by Slotegrator in 2017 and updated in 2022.

Also, Slotegrator has been nominated in the category ‘Best Aggregator 2023’ at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2023.

In Malta, Slotegrator will introduce its turnkey online casino solution updates:

The updated Casino Builder module which enhances the user experience and gives operators complete control over their project’s frontend.

which enhances the user experience and gives operators complete control over their project’s frontend. Reinforced risk management module which provides added security, while the KYC module streamlines player verification. The Artificial BI module offers real-time data for informed decision-making.

which provides added security, while the KYC module streamlines player verification. The Artificial BI module offers real-time data for informed decision-making. Features of ChatGPT which has been integrated as a chatbot that can give operators instant insights.

which has been integrated as a chatbot that can give operators instant insights. New advantages of a multiplayer chat function to enhance player interaction and retention.

to enhance player interaction and retention. The Moneygrator solution which unifies various payment systems into a single application, providing your website visitor with a seamless online payment experience.

which unifies various payment systems into a single application, providing your website visitor with a seamless online payment experience. Slotegrator will debut a renewed anti-fraud model , utilizing a color-coded risk scale that allows operators to set risk levels. The risk segmentation further differentiates between financial and behavioral risks, enabling operators to implement targeted measures such as alerts, bonus restrictions, or player prohibitions. It gives operators more control over the players. Previously there was a basic segmentation, now it has become more customized.

, utilizing a color-coded risk scale that allows operators to set risk levels. The risk segmentation further differentiates between financial and behavioral risks, enabling operators to implement targeted measures such as alerts, bonus restrictions, or player prohibitions. It gives operators more control over the players. Previously there was a basic segmentation, now it has become more customized. Revamped player segmentation module, offering improved customization options. Operators can now group players based on various criteria, including gender, age, and region, providing more tailored gaming experiences and personalized marketing efforts. There will be a chance to evaluate its updated user-friendly interface.

Slotegrator also will demonstrate Telegram Casino, an innovative online gambling platform seamlessly integrated with a popular messaging app. Slotegrator proudly pioneered this development, effective for venturing into new niches and captivating a fresh wave of players.

Furthermore, Slotegrator will introduce a referral program, empowering players to take charge of their own referrals and earn rewards for bringing in new leads. The program’s dashboard lets players track their referrals and earnings, encouraging them to bring more leads. There is a dynamic graph which shows the current situation.

“Our team is inspired and looking forward to presenting all our innovations in Malta. Every year this event wonders us with its opportunities, an agenda quality and guest list. I’m sure this year will be no exception,” says Yana Khaidukova, Managing Director at Slotegrator.

Visit Slotegrator at booth number 1133 during SiGMA Europe Summit 2023 to network with experts, gain insights, and get to know its products!