Online gaming platform, PokerDangal completes three years in the Indian gaming industry

PokerDangal, an India-based online Poker playing platform, a flagship product of Xeta Networks Pvt. Ltd., completes its third year this month and announces a thrilling series of championships and engaging their customers yet again with safe, reliable and fun ecosystem along with a completely hassle-free gaming environment.

To mark this occasion of successfully completing three years in the industry, PokerDangal has announced a mega month of tournaments this September with massive contests and cash games. The action-packed month is all set for the users where one can win up to INR 1.5 Crore GTD.

Excited on achieving this milestone Mr. Varun Mahna, CEO & Founder, PokerDangal said “What would be better for us than seeing our idea grow from a drawing-room discussion to now being counted among India’s leading Poker platforms! But truly, I am grateful for all the love and support PokerDangal has received from everyone. It wasn’t much easy, but we feel lucky that we are backed by family and team. All that we have achieved is down to the patronage we have received from our players who we consider as a part of the Dangal family.”

“This is why to celebrate this special occasion, team Dangal desires to share the love, that PokerDangal has got from the players and give back to the community. This ‘Action-Packed September’ that we have planned is like a birthday treat which we would like our consumers to enjoy to their fullest” he added.

The future goals of PokerDangal as stated by one of the founders is to take the game of Poker to the masses, offer more real money skill games to their consumers & grow the real money skill gaming industry as a whole.