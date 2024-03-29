Optimizing Affiliate Marketing in a Synergistic Partnership

Filling an online casino with players isn’t an easy task. It requires a dependable source of traffic that not only drives visitors to your platform but also converts them into long-term, loyal players.

In a recent case study, Slotegrator laid out how it cooperates with partner Alanbase on the Partnergrator solution for affiliate partnership management.

Affiliate marketing is a commonly used and highly effective performance-based marketing strategy in the iGaming industry. Affiliates, such as bloggers, streamers, and other content creators, are responsible for driving traffic to casino platforms, and receive compensation for visitors who convert into players. However, effectively managing these affiliate partnerships is crucial for ensuring the success of the business. This is where Alanbase’s expertise comes into play.

The partnership between Slotegrator and Alanbase started in 2022 via Partnergrator – an affiliate service integrated right into an online casino or sportsbook platform’s backend. It provides access to several affiliate networks and provides all necessary analytical tools for more efficient affiliate program management. With Partnergrator, you can develop affiliate campaigns, create payment plans, choose an affiliate system, create banners, and customize the interface — all from your gambling platform’s backend.

Alanbase provides software for creating affiliate programs and tracking affiliate traffic. The solution’s specialized modules cater to any vertical, with pre-built presets for some of them, including betting and gambling.

Alanbase comments on this partnership: “Generally, traffic has been getting more and more expensive every year. This is due to the increasing number of competitors: new online projects, the transition from traditional offline businesses to online, and so on. We see the same trend in the iGaming industry, but perhaps it is particularly important in this field because gaming in general works due to a large number of new users. Therefore, cheap traffic from affiliates (because payment is based on high-quality traffic according to the specified qualifications) is a great choice for casinos, bettors, developers, and other advertisers.”

Let’s look at affiliate marketing through two vectors:

Affiliate programs can be the difference between a hugely successful project and one that goes under in a few months — which is why they have to be managed properly. Success depends on how well you manage your promos, statistics, and payments.

Alanbase offers user-friendly programs with simple and clear statistics and analytics about events and traffic, the ability to set goals and track achievements, and the creation of promo codes.

The special software for affiliate programs is divided into three modules:

Since operators’ payments to affiliates are based on the amount of traffic they deliver, it’s necessary to evaluate this traffic to know how much and for what you’re paying. It’s also important to follow the statistics of your partner programs to track results and be able to adjust the campaigns based on your performance or according to your new goals.

Alanbase offers a wide range of data which is updated in real time. Their statistics module is divided into several sections:

“Partnergrator is a state-of-the-art solution for iGaming operators, providing them with the tools needed to maximize the impact of their affiliate marketing efforts. With Alanbase’s expertise and through our partnership in powerful technology solutions, operators will have a great combo – to stay ahead of the competition and drive sustainable growth in their online casino businesses”, says Khoren Ispiryan, sales manager at Slotegrator.

