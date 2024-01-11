Ready, Steady, ICE! GR8 Tech Is Coming to London

GR8 Tech, a dynamic iGaming provider of high-performance Sportsbook and Casino platform, is attending the ICE London 2024 exhibition on February 6-8. Moreover, on ICE week’s Monday, February 5, GR8 Tech will also visit the Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2024 ceremony. The company is shortlisted for the “Breakthrough Company of the Year” category, and the CEO Evgen Belousov is a member of the GGA’s judging panel.

GR8 ICE PUNCH

GR8 Stand S9-165: 200+ square meters of fun and business

GR8 Tech’s huge stand S9-165 will feature a networking area where visitors can meet the team and learn the basics about the company’s products and services, as well as a business lounge for more in-depth discussions. Operators will have the opportunity to talk with top management and business development, as well as with various product and tech experts, asking questions and gathering first-hand insights.

The networking area of the stand will also feature a real Formula 1 race car with VR experience for anyone to participate – and, of course, great gifts for the top performers.

Also, GR8 Tech will hold the GR8 Quiz – an engaging activity with an opportunity to win Formula 1 Grand Prix tickets. Subscribe to GR8 Tech LinkedIn to stay tuned for all the updates about the Quiz: date, time, and more.

GR8 Sportsbook in focus and much more to explore

GR8 Tech is simply the best when it comes to sportsbook business. Coming from this part of the industry, we use all our experience and a fantastic sportsbook-first platform to turbocharge betting brands worldwide. At the same time, it has much more potential, so we welcome anyone interested in its capabilities. Own Feed, in addition to top providers; own Trading Services; top-of-the-line Risk Management; iFrame version; unique margin management, and much more – long story short, GR8 Sportsbook is indeed great.

And operators can safely bet: if GR8 Tech can do sportsbooks so well, more straightforward casinos are a breeze.

So come to the GR8 Stand at ICE London – let’s have some fun and talk business. Book a meeting with sales and connect with our team beforehand at:

About GR8 Tech:

GR8 Tech is an international iGaming provider of high-performance Sportsbook and Casino platform.

GR8 Tech’s flagship product, GR8 Sportsbook, renowned for its exceptional event coverage and robust feed, manages heavy user loads with real-time anti-fraud processing and advanced margin management capabilities. Complementing the Sportsbook, GR8 Tech’s portfolio includes the GR8 Casino platform, vital standalone products like CRM, payment gateway, player account management, etc., and tailored solutions like iGaming Launch and iGaming Upgrade.

Focused on the personalized approach and lifetime partnership, GR8 Tech perfectly alleviates iGaming operators’ challenges by delivering customized, scalable solutions that evolve with business growth.