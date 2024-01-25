Slotegrator and RubyPlay sign distribution agreement

Slotegrator, a gaming content aggregator and provider of solutions for online casinos and sportsbooks, has announced a new partnership with game developer RubyPlay Gaming via Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

RubyPlay is a seasoned game developer that boasts an extensive portfolio of over 90 captivating games, with the addition of new releases each month to maintain an atmosphere of perpetual excitement for players. The company prides itself on crafting avant-garde games tailored for a younger audience while also offering classic slots that cater to the discerning tastes of more experienced players.

At the core of RubyPlay’s mission is the unwavering commitment to satisfying every player and providing them with a distinctive gaming experience, thereby elevating the overall level of engagement. Operating under licenses from esteemed jurisdictions such as Malta, Romania, the Netherlands, Ontario, Spain, and Italy, and with many more on the horizon, Ruby Play ensures a secure gaming environment with all its games certified by the relevant Responsible Gaming authorities.

Employing cutting-edge HTML5 technology, RubyPlay guarantees seamless gameplay across a spectrum of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and personal computers. The RubyPlay team is distinguished by its dedication to offering personalized assistance to each partner, passionately seeking and delivering games and marketing tools that elevate any brand to unprecedented heights. We eagerly anticipate the commencement of our collaboration with RubyPlay, and look forward to introducing their captivating games to our clients.

“The RubyPlay team is always ready to provide personalized assistance to every partner and is passionate about finding and delivering the kind of games and marketing tools that will take any brand to the next level,” comments RubyPlay.

“We are excited to start working with RubyPlay and offer its games to our clients. New horizons are opening up before us. We’ll conquer them together,” says AtaurRosulAbeer, sales manager at Slotegrator.