Slotegrator announces partnership with Turbo Sportsbook

Leading iGaming B2B software provider Slotegrator signed a contract with Turbo Sportsbook – a sports betting solution that is a part of the Turbo Stars universe. New features are available via APIgrator.

Turbo Sportsbook is a fully managed sports betting solution that offers a diverse range of betting options on over 120 sports. With over 70,000 live matches available each month, players can always find something to suit their preferences, whether it’s esports, virtual sports, or popular sports.

Turbo Sportsbook prioritizes global accessibility by supporting over 20 languages and accepting fiat and cryptocurrencies. Their content is available on any device, including mobile phones, desktops, and tablets, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Committed to delivering excellent service, the Turbo Sportsbook team offers 24/7 support, including risk management, and various customization options. From design options that align with your brand identity to content customization based on geolocation, Turbo Sportsbook tailors its approach to each client and business.

To boost player engagement and retention, Turbo Sportsbook uses potent marketing tools like live data widgets and affiliate marketing feeds. They also provide attractive reward programs such as Freebets and Combo Boost Bonus to foster user loyalty and enhance user satisfaction.

“We are excited about working with Turbo Stars to find the best solutions for our customers. This partnership has great potential and we will do our best to ensure that everyone benefits”, comments Naman Bajaj, sales manager at Slotegrator.