Slotegrator expands globally via partnership with Spinza

Leading iGaming solution provider and aggregator Slotegrator has partnered with Spinza – a progressive game studio with high-quality games based in Malta. All of the studio’s titles are available for integration via Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

Spinza is not just a game development studio; it’s a progressive force of entertainment that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, promising players a top-tier, immersive slot experience.

Spinza sets new standards with cross-platform slots, delivering games of exceptional quality. By continuously updating its portfolio, the studio aims to elevate the player experience. Their popular titles include “Golden Dragon Inferno: Multi-Hold and Win,” “Halls of Valhalla,” “El Dorado,” and “Shogun’s Tower.”

What sets Spinza apart from the competition is its ability to combine tradition with innovation. Paying tribute to the industry’s roots, the studio uses new and inventive gambling mechanics on games inspired by the classics. The result is first-class HTML5 games that are compatible with any device.

Renowned for their stunning visuals, Spinza focuses on crafting unique, immersive game designs. Meticulously hand-drawn graphics are then digitally transformed, showcasing their commitment to excellence and ensuring each game reaches the highest level of quality for endless entertainment.

Niall Thomas, Co-Founder of Spinza, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership with Slotegrator: “We at Spinza are absolutely thrilled by our new partnership with Slotegrator. This collaboration allows us to distribute our high-quality slot content across Slotegrator’s vast network of operators and captivate a wider audience.”

“Slotegrator is excited about the cooperation and being able to offer games by Spinza to its clients. What sets Spinza apart from the competition is its ability to combine tradition with innovation. Spinza is known for its exceptional and breathtaking visuals, guaranteeing a fully immersive slots experience. Spinza’s games can easily be integrated into an online casino platform via our efficient APIgrator solution, allowing a seamless integration process”, comments Naman Bajaj, sales manager at Slotegrator.