Slotegrator has obtained the Isle of Man gambling license

Slotegrator, a leading provider of online gambling solutions, announces some great news – the company has obtained the Isle of Man gambling license from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC).

Slotegrator has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the Online Gambling Permit for Software Supply. This prestigious permit, valid from December 5, 2023, to December 4, 2028, marks a pivotal moment for Slotegrator in expanding its operations and solidifying its position in the industry.

This respected license not only demonstrates the company’s dedication to maintaining a reputable and responsible business but also positions Slotegrator as a trusted partner for operators looking to enhance their gaming platforms. The Online Gambling Permit from the Gambling Supervision Commission of the Isle of Man opens up new opportunities for Slotegrator to deliver innovative and compliant gaming solutions to its clients.

The Isle of Man gambling license stands as a prestigious hallmark of quality for online casinos, garnering high demand among operators in the industry. What sets the Isle of Man apart is its flexible approach to the regions where operators can conduct their activities. The Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC) does not maintain a strict blacklist of countries where operators are prohibited from providing their services. However, license holders are obligated to exercise discretion and refrain from entering markets where gambling is explicitly forbidden. Moreover, licensees are expected to operate in regulated markets in strict compliance with local laws. This nuanced approach reflects the Isle of Man’s commitment to maintaining a balance between fostering a thriving online gambling industry and upholding regulatory responsibility.

“We are thrilled to announce that Slotegrator has successfully obtained the Isle of Man gambling license, a testament to our commitment to excellence in the online gambling industry. This achievement marks a significant achievement for Slotegrator, reflecting our dedication to providing innovative and compliant gaming solutions to our clients. Our team has worked tirelessly to navigate the complexities of the licensing process, and we are grateful for the support of the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. This accomplishment further positions Slotegrator as a key player in the global iGaming market,” comments Yana Khaidukova, the Managing Director of Slotegrator.