One of the advantages of wagering on sports online is the incredible number of sports and markets you can access. With so many options at your disposal, how do you select the best games to bet on? There are multiple reasons why you would consider one sport better to bet on than the other. However, the bottom line is – the sports you want to wager on should be the ones you feel you’ll enjoy most. This article looks at the sports to follow if you want to bet. Let’s dig in!

Football

Football is arguably the best sport to wager on globally. This is perhaps because it is the sport that has captured the hearts of fans globally. Data from the sports world shows that football is the most popular sport worldwide to watch and wager on. If you want to make a sports bet on Betway, football would probably be among your top picks. Football’s popularity offers numerous benefits from a betting perspective. For example, many operators are battling for bettors’ attention; hence, they continually offer great odds on major events.

Furthermore, football betting offers some of the most interesting markets because of its deep and strategic nature. To be successful in wagering on football, you should follow top leagues such as the English Premier League, the Bundesliga, Serie A, and La Liga.

Tennis

Many sports-wagering fans consider tennis one of the best sports to wager on. Thanks to its action-packed ferociousness, it is also one of the most exciting sports to follow. When you wager on tennis, you’ll enjoy the matches more as you can bet on every set and point.

Tennis might not be as popular as football, but bettors can access some sensational odds on major tennis events such as Wimbledon. If you want to expand your sports betting portfolio, consider following tennis. Some tennis tournaments to follow include the ATP World Tour Finals, French Open, Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon.

Horse Racing

Horse racing ranks highly among the most popular sports globally. It is no wonder horse racing betting usually offers great odds. Many sports betting fans on Betway consider horse racing the purest form of sports betting.

Horse racing events are widely available on live coverage, making fans feel like they are right there on the racing tracks. Additionally, the number of participants makes horse racing unique compared to the other sports on this list. But it offers an equally impressive range of great markets, making it an interesting sport to wager on.

Common horse racing events to follow if you want to wager on the sport include Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Dubai World Cup, and Prix de I’Arc de Triomphe.

Rugby

Rugby is not popular in every corner of the world. However, the countries that have embraced the sport have an incredible passion for it. The game offers an unmatched blend of tactics, physicality, and immediacy, making it an interesting sport to wager on.

It is a high-scoring game, meaning you can explore the over and under markets for a unique experience. Additionally, you wouldn’t be bored following this sport as it is among the world’s most competitive sports. Sportsbooks such as Betway cover numerous rugby events, meaning you’ll find many events to wager on.

If you choose to follow rugby, some notable competitions include The Six Nations Championship, The Rugby Championship, and The Rugby World Cup.

Bottom Line

Sports wagering helps to take your sports experience to the next level. When you bet on a sports event, you become more immersed in the game’s action, making it more interesting. The sports covered in this piece are an excellent place to start. You can start following two and then grow the list as you become more accustomed to sports wagering.