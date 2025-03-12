Squid Game S3: Gaming Expert Predicts Which Classic Games Could Be The Next Brutal Challenge

As anticipation builds for Squid Game Season 3, fans are eagerly speculating about which childhood games will be twisted into heart-pounding trials next. If Red Light, Green Light and Tug of War set the stage, which classic games will feature in the new season?

Below, gaming expert Neal Taparia, the founder of 1000 Mines, an online gaming platform that modernizes the classic Minesweeper experience, takes a look at some childhood games that could be reimagined for the next season of Squid Game.

Musical Chairs: The Last Seat Standing

What was once a fun party game now becomes a deadly race for survival. “Contestants would circle a shrinking set of chairs, but instead of a harmless elimination, the player left without a chair faces instant death,” says Neal. “When the music stops unexpectedly, players are forced to scramble frantically and fight each other for a seat. As the rounds progress, the number of chairs dwindles, and the stakes rise.”

Yutnori: The Deadly Dice Game

Yutnori is a traditional Korean board game that involves tossing four sticks and moving pieces around a board, with the outcome determined by where the sticks land. In Squid Game’s twisted version, the roll of the dice could mean the difference between survival and death.

“There could be a deadly penalty if a player doesn’t land on a certain spot, forcing them to undertake grueling tasks or fight others for resources,” Neal suggests.

Gonu: The Shape Of Survival

Gonu, a group of traditional Korean games played with pebbles or small pieces of wood and a drawn grid, would be a perfect addition to the Squid Game roster. In the traditional game, players take turns moving their pieces on the grid, aiming to block the opponent’s move and back their game piece into a corner. In the Squid Game version, the grid could be redesigned with dangerous, life-threatening obstacles, forcing players to navigate them strategically to outlast their opponents.

“What makes this game fit so well into the Squid Game universe is its use of shapes—an ongoing theme in the series,” says Neal. “The final grid could have life-or-death consequences for those who fail to position themselves correctly or get trapped by their adversary.”

Neolttwigi: The Deadly Seesaw

Neolttwigi is a traditional Korean seesaw game typically played during holidays and festivals. Unlike Western seesaws, where participants sit on the board, players in Neolttwigi stand on either side and take turns jumping to launch their partner into the air.

In Squid Game’s version, the height could be increased with each round, meaning any miscalculation or loss of balance could send a player plummeting to their death. This game also plays into the show’s recurring theme of physical endurance, where even the slightest mistake can be fatal.

Dodgeball: The Lethal Throwdown

A beloved recess game in the US, Dodgeball in Squid Game would be a ruthless battle of survival. Players would be pitted against one another in a high-intensity arena, where the goal is to avoid being hit by deadly projectiles. Instead of just getting “out,” players hit would be immediately killed.

“To add to the tension, the balls could be rigged with traps or poison, making the game even more dangerous,” Neal suggests. “The psychological aspect comes into play as players decide whether to risk catching the ball and gaining an advantage or play it safe to avoid a fatal blow.”

Neal Taparia, the founder of 1000 Mines, commented:

“The games in Squid Game are designed to push human beings to their absolute limits, both physically and mentally. We’ve seen games like the intense Hopscotch, where trust and timing are key, and Marbles, which tested emotional manipulation and cunning. These games reveal a pattern—Squid Game challenges are not just about physical endurance, but also about exploiting human psychology and emotions.

“Squid Game’s creators are well aware of the audience’s craving for high stakes and moral dilemmas. The show has continuously played with the concepts of trust, manipulation, and survival, so the next set of games will likely include even more dark psychological twists. I think it’s probable that we’ll see more culturally specific Korean games adapted into the show, as well as some Western games to appeal to the worldwide audience the show has gained.

“Which childhood game will be twisted into a fight for survival? As the countdown to Season 3 begins, it’s time to make your guesses!”