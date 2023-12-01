The pillars of success for premier iGaming content developers

Jostling for attention — that’s the name of the game for modern iGaming developers. Players are always looking for the next thrill, the next immersive game theme, the next unbelievable gaming experience. Slotegrator shares how its partner – fast-growing iGaming content developer 3 Oaks Gaming – became a trendsetter in content creation.

In Slotegrator’s analysis, there are 5 pillars of success for premier iGaming content developers.

Let’s take a close look at each one, based on insights from a recent interview with 3 Oaks Gaming’s Yuri Muratov:

Global expansion. 3 Oaks Gaming has transformed into a global sensation, boasting 70+ top-tier games which are available across Europe, South Africa, and Latin America. Their journey over the last 18 months has been marked by forging pivotal partnerships, amplifying their industry presence, and setting a solid foundation for potential ventures into new global territories. Betting on uniqueness. 3 Oaks Gaming creates standout games with breathtaking visuals, high-quality art, and innovative mechanics that captivate players. Their team focuses on stunning, high-quality art and high performance, as well as engaging maths and unique promo tool mechanics. The company aims to offer a wide variety of cultural themes, making their games appealing to a diverse audience. Marketing Magic. 3 Oaks Gaming has a strong marketing strategy that leads the company to phenomenal success. The developer promotes games through a variety of channels, including online advertising, social media, and partnerships with casinos and other gaming brands. 3 Oaks Gaming’s USP is offering high-quality, engaging games that are both visually appealing and mathematically sound. Partnership benefits. 3 Oaks Gaming truly values the power of collaboration. Teaming up with aggregators like Slotegrator, REEVO, BetConstruct, Salsa Technology and Digitain is a sophisticated strategy. These aggregators possess expansive networks encompassing a multitude of casinos and gaming brands, providing the developer with a broader stage to showcase their spectacular games. Power-packed collaborations with aggregators like Slotegrator have propelled the studio to new heights. This collaboration started in 2022 via Slotegrator’s unique APIgrator solution, which incorporates slots, card games, live dealer games, and virtual sports from 100 of the world’s leading developers. Responsible gaming. Preventing underage gambling and protecting vulnerable players is essential for the future of the online gaming industry. It’s not just about protecting players from harm, but also about making sure that they have a positive and enjoyable experience, and 3 Oaks Gaming is committed to creating games that are fun and exciting, but that also allow players to gamble responsibly.

“At the heart of our ethos is relentless innovation and the passion to elevate our offerings. As we venture into 2024, our strategy revolves around developing new features and mechanics that will make our games even more engaging and rewarding for players”, says Yuri Muratov, Director of Business Development from 3 Oaks Gaming.

3 Oaks Gaming has ambitious plans to expand globally. Europe remains a key focus for the developer as they have plenty of other regions in the pipeline that are of particular interest, including Belgium, Romania, Portugal, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Sweden and Malta (MGA). Furthermore, they just applied for a UK gambling license.

3 Oaks Gaming is also interested in North America. If they launch in the region, they will have a presence on four continents. In the upcoming years, 3 Oaks Gaming will be focusing on license acquisition and widening their horizons, all while forging collaborations to deliver its exceptional games to a broader audience.

To read Slotegrator’s full interview with Yuri Muratov, Director of Business Development at 3 Oaks Gaming, click on the link here. [https://slotegrator.pro/interview/yuri-muratov-from-3-oaks-gaming-shares-his-thoughts-about-the-companys-plans-and-the-future-of-the-gambling-industry/]