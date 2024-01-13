What’s the power of an iGaming aggregator?

According to Slotegrator’s report on iGaming trends in 2024, 75% of respondents among Slotegrator partners believe that adding new types of games helps to attract new players. Many operators turn to gaming content aggregators for a well-rounded game offering — what exactly are the powers of an aggregator?

Aggregators play an essential role in the iGaming industry.

An iGaming aggregator is a link connecting software developers and operators. When collaborating with an aggregator, operators are relieved of the need to manage separate contracts and agreements with individual providers. By integrating with a single API, operators can quickly and easily set up their platform and have it ready to go without any hassle.

Slotegrator has its own unified solution for game integration: APIgrator — the complete package of online casino content, offering 15,000 games from 100+ of the industry’s leading game developers, available for swift and seamless integration in just one session.

Let’s first have a look at how an aggregator works. Here are the main stages:

Aggregators serve as a bridge between businesses and content suppliers, connecting operators with high-quality software, game content, and payment systems. To do that, they research the strengths and weaknesses of different potential partners. The next step is negotiating and signing contracts with suppliers. By establishing partnerships with gaming providers, aggregators ensure a smooth and sustainable flow of content for operators. Aggregation is, expectedly, a core function of aggregators. They bring together a wide range of content from different suppliers, pooling them into a single technical API module. This aggregated content is then made available for integrated deployment by operators. Using an API, operators can easily add and deploy solutions onto their platforms without any hassle. Through the integration process, operators gain access to countless gaming content providers in a single session. From initial integration to ongoing maintenance, aggregators provide assistance and troubleshooting for any technical issues that may arise.

Now that we’re clear on how iGaming aggregators operate, what are the benefits of using one?

A helping hand at the beginning of the journey. New operators may feel overwhelmed by everything they have to take care of when starting their own iGaming project. This is where an aggregator comes to the rescue, relieving operators of unnecessary stress and mundane tasks like signing contract after contract.

One contract that saves time and effort. When collaborating with an aggregator, operators are relieved of the need to manage separate contracts and agreements with individual providers. One contract grants the full access to content from the game providers that were chosen, including their entire game portfolio and the promotions they offer. A single contract is much simpler than constant negotiation and renegotiation with individual providers.

A complete package of high-quality game content. The operator's role is to offer a high-quality portfolio of games, including games from big established brands and new, up-and-coming studios that prioritize innovation. Aggregators are the simplest and cheapest way to do it.

Single integration through an API: Instead of dealing with each provider directly, operators get access to thousands of games and payment systems that can instantly meet the needs of any audience worldwide.

Long-term security. As prices rise and new games appear, aggregators nonetheless automatically give operators access to new titles.

Managing partnerships. An iGaming aggregator can offer you an instrument for tracking and managing affiliate programs.

