Why are so many new operators getting licensed in Anjouan?

The Anjouan online gaming license has made a lot of noise this year, drawing attention from an increasing number of entrepreneurs who are looking to set up an online casino. What do you need to know about it and what are the benefits of applying for this online casino license today?

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Curaçao’s online gaming licensing regime, the island of Anjouan has stepped into the limelight. Here, Slotegrator breaks down why Anjouan is fast becoming one of iGaming’s most popular licensing authorities.

Broad capabilities

A notable feature of the Anjouan license is its comprehensive coverage of all forms of gaming.

This versatility allows operators to secure a single license and offer a wide range of gaming products, including online casino games, sports betting, poker, etc. As a result, online casino operators can tailor special offers to their target audience and provide new players a wide range of options. Some licensing jurisdictions, on the other hand, require a separate license — and a separate fee — for each vertical that a brand wants to offer its players.

Openness to cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies are hugely popular with iGaming players, many of whom specifically seek out platforms that accept cryptocurrencies.

According to Slotegrator’s recent report, the majority of crypto players are on the younger side, being from 25 to 34 years. 80% of Slotegrator’s clients claim that cryptoсurrencies are used most by players of this age, with their most common coins of choice being Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ether, Tether, and Trx Coin. Increasingly, operators who want to draw a younger audience are using cryptocurrencies and other blockchain tech in order to do so.

Anjouan accepts license applications from crypto casinos, helping you appeal to audiences which prefer this method of payment. This means you can proactively facilitate the seamless integration of blockchain technology into your platform, laying the foundation for a more streamlined and secure gaming experience.

Tax benefits

The Anjouan gambling authority imposes no gambling tax; the sole financial obligation for online gambling companies is the annual license renewal fee. For many iGaming operators turned off by tax rates in some jurisdictions, affordable compliance is a dream come true.

Opportunities in emerging markets

Anjouan authorities do not prohibit licensees from accepting players from a variety of markets, with some exceptions, such as the USA, Australia, Austria, Comoros, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK. This means licensees can use Anjouan as a base for global operations, provided operators adhere to the regulations of their markets of operation.

Dedication to responsible gaming

In addition to meeting regulatory requirements, the Anjouan authorities prioritize responsible gaming practices.

This commitment is in line with the changing expectations of players, who are placing a greater emphasis on ethical considerations as social responsibility becomes more prominent in the iGaming industry.

One of Anjouan’s licensing requirements is to give players enough information to contact counseling or support services if needed. This is one aspect of responsible gaming that allows operators to take care of their players and work to prevent problem gambling.

Slotegrator characterizes the application process as simple and draws attention to details for obtaining a gambling license in Anjouan:

A detailed business plan.

Absence of criminal records for key person or compliance officer.

Proof of domain ownership and a compliant website.

Compliance with AML, responsible gaming, and underage gaming policies.

Testing and certification for RNG of in-house developed games.

Servers located in Anjouan.

Entrepreneurs interested in the iGaming industry would be wise to move quickly in obtaining an Anjouan license and making the most of the current opportunities. The licensing process is swift — taking only a few weeks to months — and the license is valid for one year, renewed annually.

As streamlined as license application processes are, even a minor mistake can result in rejection, wasting valuable time and money. Slotegrator offers full licensing assistance, completing and submitting all necessary paperwork for applicants. You can request a free consultation here.