Xsolla Grows Payment Solutions to Help Game Developers Reach New Markets

LOS ANGELES—OCTOBER 24, 2024—Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its payment solutions in Cambodia and Indonesia, providing access to localized payment methods tailored to each region. This initiative aligns with Xsolla’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence across Southeast Asia (SEA) and support game developers in effectively monetizing and distributing their games in these rapidly growing markets.

In Cambodia, Xsolla introduces eight new payment methods, including Internet banking options and digital wallets, tailored to the preferences of Cambodian users. This strategic expansion covers up to 90% of the payments market, ensuring that nearly every player in Cambodia can pay using their preferred method. For example, Bakong KHQR, a QR code-based payment system, holds 45% of the market share, while Acleda Bank accounts for 15%. Supported by the country’s ongoing digital transformation, with digital payment transactions surging by 28.7%, these solutions, including Wing Money, Pi Pay, and others, will enable game developers to reach nearly 2 million gamers in Cambodia, facilitating seamless checkout experiences and boosting sales.

In Indonesia, Xsolla is introducing several new payment methods to help game developers tap into the country’s vast gaming market, with over 185 million gamers out of a 275 million-strong population. Approximately 80% of consumers in Indonesia are unbanked or underbanked. With smartphone penetration reaching up to 80%, Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) are the most preferred option in Indonesia. By integrating these APMs, Xsolla can cover up to 90% of the market. This includes E-wallets, which account for 39% of the market, Bank Transfers at 27%, Cards at 17%, and Cash at 11%. Popular platforms such as ShopeePay, Jenius, and Akulaku are among the new payment options, simplifying transactions for Indonesian gamers and boosting market reach for game developers in one of the fastest-growing digital markets globally.

“Xsolla’s commitment to empowering game developers to access new markets is central to our mission. By introducing localized payment methods in Cambodia and Indonesia, we provide our partners with the tools they need to succeed in these dynamic and rapidly growing gaming environments. This expansion is part of our ongoing efforts to support developers globally and help them overcome payment challenges,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer of Xsolla.

The gaming market in Cambodia is projected to reach $75.21 million by 2027, with mobile games accounting for 66% of the revenue in 2023. In Indonesia, digital transformation opens up significant opportunities for game developers, mainly through localized payment solutions that reduce friction and improve transaction success rates.