Yggdrasil Gaming: A Deep Dive into the World of High-Quality Online Casino Games

Yggdrasil Gaming is an online casino game provider that set its foot in the market in 2013. As soon as it was launched, the company became a hit among online casino enthusiasts. The provider creates high-quality games. Presently, Yggdrasil is headquartered in Malta and has offices in Poland, Sweden, and Gibraltar, too.

The company’s name was taken from Norse mythology, where Yggdrasil is a big tree linking the nine letters together. It is the first company to introduce the iSENSE integration engine, letting developers easily and quickly create games for many platforms, such as smartphones, computers, and tablets.

Yggdrasil Slots RTP

Before you dive in to play the game by the provider, you need to know what is the average RTP for Yggdrasil slots? Yggdrasil slot’s average RTP is around 96.5%. It is what you get on the average market. Hence, it is fair to say that it is a decent number.

Moreover, some slots by the provider have stunning RTP. For instance, the slot by Jokerizer has an RTP of 98%. You might also agree that this is something you usually get.

Above that, there are some slots in the operator’s portfolio with RTP 97% or very close to it.

Fairness of the Games

Return to player is an important parameter, no qualms about that. However, what’s even more important is that the games are tested to ensure that they have the declared RTP. Two entities ensure the Yggdrasil games’ fairness,

Regulators affiliated with the government. Yggdrasil have active license of the UKGC, MGA, and Gibraltar Gambling Commission. All these authorities set the highest standards in the gambling industry.

Third-party fairness testing laboratories. The slots by the provider are tested constantly by a reliable and popular testing body- GLI. After multiple spins theoretical RTP has matched real-life RTP.

Fairness and Security

Yggdrasil has some valid licenses, which are secured from 5 honourable jurisdictions. These organizations are- the UK Gambling Commission, the Malta Gaming Authority, the Gibraltar Remote Gambling, the Romanian Regulator, and the Isle of Man regulator.

For players, it means one thing and that is Yggdrasil is a completely reliable supplier and developer of games to various operators in the online gambling market.

The company has many partners, such as studios, online operators, franchisees, affiliates, IP licenses, and streamers. The games by the developer are available in 17 regulated markets. Also, they are approved by 5 different jurisdictions which implies that all games by the provider are RNG-based and they are approved by a testing company.

The provider hasn’t ever faced reputational problems with operators, other players or partners.

Graphics and Sound

Yggdrasil is a brand new company, which makes modern games specific to the new genre of games keeping in mind players with more experience.

Thus, you will find well-designed slots with attractive features, fascinating plots, and progressive graphics. If you like modern-looking slots, you should try out the games by this provider. The sound effects of the slots are of the highest level.

Mobile Compatibility of Yggdrasil Games

Yggdrasil has a modern touch. They come with all contemporary technologies and mechanics. HTML5 technology isn’t an exception. So, all games by this provider have been made mobile-compatible. The game will adjust itself to the screen size. This ensures you can easily navigate through. The games by the provider are more mobile-friendly. They are available on mobile devices that have an internet connection. However, you need to ensure that the online casinos you are choosing are mobile-compatible.

Pros and Cons of Playing Yggdrasil Games

Here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of playing Yggdrasil games.

Pros

Yggdrasil slots stand out in the iGaming world due to its high graphical quality. It is hard to differentiate the first slots launched from the latest releases that the slots by the provider age well if they age.

Each game that is a part of the Yggdrasil slot range shows the provider’s dedication and the team’s ambition and passion for great quality games. These provide players with not only excitement but also unconventional and unusual ways to play slot games.

Yggdrasil has introduced fans to different and innovative slot features. A few of these are gigabox and multi-max mechanics. Additionally, reel mechanics include infinity reels and cluster pays even though the best are the jackpot slots.

Cons

Finding any drawback is almost impossible even if it is not to say players will not be able to find some area, not completely up to scratch or their preference with the slots by the provider.

Another challenging thing about Yggdrasil games is it is difficult to decide which games to play first.

Final Thoughts

Yggdrasil is a provider of top-notch gaming solutions for online gambling operators. It is a reliable partner that has valid licenses and works hard to build an impeccable reputation. It is a game developer and designer that releases a large number of games every year.