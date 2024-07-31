10-Year-Old Road Accident victim gets a second life post life-saving surgery at Fortis Bannerghatta Road

Bangalore, 31 July 2024: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, gave a new lease of life to a 10-year-old road accident victim from Anantapur. The road accident had resulted in serious injuries to the boy’s intestines with multiple holes, necessitating an immediate removal of the damaged part. The surgical intervention was conducted under the guidance of Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Consultant – Paediatrician and Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road and Dr Sreedhara Murthy, Consultant – Paediatric Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru. The young patient has recovered well and was discharged within a week.

A month ago, Patient Mohan (Name changed), sustained severe injuries when a vehicle ran over him in Anantapur, and he was immediately rushed to a local city hospital. After receiving initial first-aid care, he was discharged but he continued to experience severe abdominal pain and multiple episodes of vomiting for almost a week. He was subsequently brought to Fortis Bannerghatta Road for further evaluation and treatment. Upon detailed admission, Doctors at Fortis Bannerghatta Road conducted a comprehensive evaluation, which included an X-ray, revealing air and liquid trapped in the intestines. Recognising the situation’s urgency, the team of doctors recommended immediate surgery to address the obstruction in the small intestine.

Explaining the procedure Dr. Sreedhara Murthy, Consultant – Paediatric Surgery, Fortis Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, said “During the surgery, we found scar tissue, known as adhesions (organs and tissues stuck together), that had formed due to the serious road accident in Anantapur. These adhesions were causing a blockage in his small intestine, leading to severe pain and constant vomiting. Additionally, the patient had serious injuries to the small intestine with multiple holes which required removal of the damaged part of the intestine and surgical anastomosis (joining of two body structures that are not currently connected). This complex abdominal surgery was crucial to restore the patient’s normal digestion and ease his abdominal pain. The patient tolerated the procedure well and recovered without any complications.”