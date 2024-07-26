14-Year-Old Boy’s Remarkable Recovery after Complex Spine Surgery for Severe Scoliosis

A highly challenging spine surgery on a 14-year-old boy from Manipur, India was successfully conducted to correct severe scoliosis at Fortis Hospital Greater Noida. The complex procedure, which spanned five hours, involved the removal of a hemivertebra—a half-formed vertebra in the spine. This type of surgery is technically demanding as it requires the precise correction of scoliosis while ensuring the protection of the surrounding nerves. Given the high risk of paralysis associated with this surgery, it had been previously turned down by several major hospitals in India.

Dr. Himanshu Tyagi, Additional Director of Orthopedics and Spine, Fortis Hospital Greater Noida expressed his pride in the team’s achievement, stating, “This surgery was particularly challenging due to the complexity of removing a half-formed vertebra while protecting the spinal nerves. The success of this procedure highlights the advanced medical capabilities and dedication of our team at Fortis Hospital.”

Dr. Praween Kumar, CEO of Fortis Hospital Greater Noida, added, The successful execution of this surgery was made possible by the advanced ICU backup and the presence of an expert team of anesthetists at Fortis Hospital. The patient, who faced a significant risk of paralysis, is now doing remarkably well. Just days after the surgery, the boy is walking around, climbing stairs, and showing no signs of neurological complications.

The patient’s family expressed their gratitude to the medical team at Fortis Hospital Greater Noida for taking on this challenging case and providing their son with a new lease on life. This successful surgery marks a significant advancement in the field of spinal surgery and reinforces Fortis Hospital’s commitment to providing cutting-edge medical care