3rd International and 11th Annual Nursing Conference at RGCIRC Sheds Light on Critical role Of Nurses in Cancer Care

New Delhi, 21 October 2024: Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC), a leading institution in cancer care hosted a two-day international Nursing Conference, ‘Nursicon 2024’. The event was the 3rd international and 11th annual nursing conference at RGCIRC. The occasion brought together around 400 participants, including renowned international doctors, specialists, nurses, and medical professionals, all acknowledging the vital role nurses play in cancer care.

Dr. Deepika Cecil Khakha, Nursing Advisor, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India was the chief guest while Maj. Gen. Ignatius Delos Flora, Addl. Director General, Military Nursing Service was the Guest of Honor. The participants from various countries including delegates from the Philippines, Singapore, Nepal, and the Maldives attended the conference.

The conference themed “Healing Hands: Integrative Approaches in Oncology Nursing” highlighted the crucial role of nurses in cancer care at a time when India is expected to witness a surge in cancer cases.

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research projected a significant increase in cancer cases and deaths in India between 2022 and 2045 with a 12.8% rise in incidence expected by 2025 compared to 2020.

While emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach in cancer treatment, Mr. D.S. Negi, CEO, RGCIRC, said, “As we navigate the complexities of cancer treatment, it is essential to recognize that true healing involves not just clinical expertise, but also empathy, dedication, and innovation. The conference aimed to explore integrative approaches that enhance the quality of life for our patients and address the urgent need for specialized oncology nursing, ensuring that we are equipped to meet the rising challenges in cancer care.”

Col. Madhumita Dhall, Director – Nursing at RGCIRC, highlighted the role of nurses in cancer care stating, “Oncology nursing is not merely a profession, it is a calling, a sacred commitment to walk alongside patients and their families during one of the most challenging times in their lives. It requires specialized knowledge and skills to manage cancer patients with complex and multifaceted needs. We aim to highlight nurses’ critical role in blending modern medicine with holistic, compassionate care. We must create awareness and increase the number of specialized oncology nurses, ensuring we enhance the quality of life for cancer patients.”

The conference covered a diverse array of topics including survivorship and treatment outcomes, the importance of communication in patient care and safety, infection control practices for immunocompromised patients, innovative approaches like fecal microbiota transplantation, quality metrics in oncology nursing, and advancements in infusion therapies to ensure patient safety.

Experts also discussed the role of oncology nurses in educating patients about pain management options and empowering them to take an active role in their care. The event equipped participants with valuable insights to enhance their practice in oncology nursing, while also emphasizing the importance of staying updated on new technologies, medicines, and treatment modalities in cancer therapy.