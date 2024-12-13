41-Year-Old Obese Man from Africa with enlarged spleen undergoes Life-Saving Liver Transplant at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road

Bengaluru, 13th December 2024: In a remarkable medical achievement, Fortis Bannerghatta Road successfully performed a living donor liver transplant on a 41-year-old man, weighing 116 kg, who was suffering from advanced liver disease. The patient received a new lease on life as his 26-year-old niece, who selflessly stepped forward to donate a portion of her liver. The complex procedure was led by liver transplant surgeons Dr. Kishore GSB and Dr. Piyush Sinha, who carefully evaluated the patient’s critical condition and proceeded with the complex liver transplant surgery.

John (Name Changed), had been struggling with chronic decompensated liver disease for over 3-4 years, which was marked by severe liver damage, ascites (fluid buildup in the abdomen), jaundice, and difficulty breathing. Additionally, his condition was further complicated by obesity and sleep apnea. Despite having stopped alcohol consumption eight months prior to the transplant, his liver function continued to deteriorate. In spite of medical management, his condition worsened, leading to frequent hospitalizations. After visiting multiple hospitals in his home country without finding an effective treatment, he sought help at Fortis Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru, India, in the hope of finding a potential solution.

Upon evaluation, it was also discovered that John also had a significantly enlarged spleen, a low platelet count, hepatorenal syndrome (kidney failure due to liver disease), and hepatic encephalopathy (brain dysfunction due to liver failure), which added further complexity to his condition. Despite his challenging medical history, the medical team concluded that a liver transplant was the only viable option. However, as a foreign national, John was not eligible for a deceased donor liver transplant, making living donation the only available solution.