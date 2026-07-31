5 Common Dental Myths That Modern Dentistry Wants You to Stop Believing :Dr. Jaineel Parekh

By:- Dr. Jaineel Parekh, Orthodontist, Laxmi Dental Limited

Despite growing awareness around oral health, several misconceptions continue to influence how people care for their teeth. While some myths have been passed down through generations, others have emerged with changing lifestyles and social media. Believing these misconceptions can often delay treatment, compromise oral health, and lead to avoidable dental problems.

Here are five common dental myths that modern dentistry says it’s time to leave behind.

1. Bleeding Gums During Brushing Are Normal

Many people ignore bleeding gums, assuming it happens because they brushed too hard. In reality, persistent bleeding is often an early sign of gum inflammation or periodontal disease. Healthy gums should not bleed during routine brushing or flossing, and any persistent or frequent bleeding should be evaluated by a dental professional.

2. Brushing Harder Cleans Your Teeth Better

Using excessive force while brushing does not improve cleaning. Instead, it can wear away tooth enamel, irritate the gums, and increase tooth sensitivity over time. Dentists recommend brushing gently with a soft-bristled toothbrush using proper technique for effective plaque removal.

3. Braces Are Only for Teenagers

Orthodontic treatment is no longer limited to adolescents. Today, adults of all ages are choosing braces and clear aligners to improve both the function and appearance of their smiles. Advances in digital treatment planning and aligner technology have made orthodontic care more comfortable, discreet, and accessible than ever before.

4. Sugar Is the Only Cause of Cavities

While frequent exposure to sugary foods contribute to tooth decay, they are not the only cause of cavities. Frequent snacking, poor oral hygiene, acidic foods and beverages, and plaque build-up all increase the risk of tooth decay. Maintaining good oral hygiene, a balanced diet, and regular dental visits are equally important in preventing cavities.

5. Professional Teeth Cleaning Damages Your Teeth

This is a common myth. Professional scaling removes plaque and tartar without damaging healthy teeth, and any temporary sensitivity or “loose” feeling usually reflects removal of deposits and gum inflammation, not harm from the procedure. Regular cleaning helps protect gums and prevent future oral health problems.

Modern dentistry has evolved significantly, with greater emphasis on prevention, early diagnosis, and minimally invasive care. Separating myths from facts empowers individuals to make informed decisions, adopt healthier oral care habits, and seek timely treatment when needed. A healthy smile begins with accurate information and regular professional care.