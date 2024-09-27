5 Crucial Factors About Peripheral Artery Disease and Its Link to Heart Attack

Authored by Dr. Narendra S. Hiregoudar, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, HCG Suchirayu Hospital, Hubli

Heart health is vital for our overall well-being as it is the central organ that pumps blood, delivering oxygen and nutrients to each part of our body. It is crucial to maintain good heart health to prevent cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes which are one of the leading causes of death globally. The heart is affected by various diseases and peripheral artery disease is one of the common circulatory problems that affect millions of people worldwide. The disease is often undiagnosed and treated due to its nature.

What is Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)?

It is a condition where the arteries that supply blood to the limbs, particularly the legs, become narrowed or blocked due to cholesterol buildup in the arteries. This reduces blood flow, leading to symptoms like leg pain, cramping, and in severe cases, ulcers or gangrene. Primarily affecting older adults, with the risk increasing significantly after age 50, with high-risk patients falling under the 65+ age bracket, PAD is also seen among people with chronic smoking/tobacco, DM, hypertension, and a family history of cardiovascular disease.

5 crucial factors to know about Peripheral Artery Disease

1. PAD seldom shows any early symptoms

Peripheral Artery Disease can grow in our body without any symptoms and the plague can enlarge itself to become hard till it reaches a certain stage to block the blood flow in the arteries. One of the key symptoms of PAD is leg pain that occurs while walking and then feels better after we rest. This symptom is called claudication and occurs because our muscles don’t have enough oxygen-rich blood to support increased activity. In the advanced stage, PAD can present as gangrene of the leg/hand and may require amputation

2. PAD increases the risk of Heart Attack

If one suffers from peripheral artery disease, it is likely that the individual also has atherosclerosis in other arteries, including the coronary arteries. PAD alone significantly increases our risk of developing heart failure or having a heart attack or stroke.

3. PAD can be Prevented

Genetics plays a role in PAD, but most of the things that increase the risk of getting this disease are related to our lifestyle. Due to its link to lifestyle, we can identify what could be leading to the disease. Lifestyle risk factors have a big role and also form part of our treatment after we get diagnosed with PAD. Diabetes and smoking are known to be the leading causes of peripheral artery disease.

4. PAD can lead to Amputation

PAD if left without proper treatment can progress to an advanced stage called critical limb ischemia, a condition that occurs when blood flow is significantly blocked. Without enough blood, the tissues in our lower leg, ankle, and foot don’t get enough oxygen and start to die. Once an individual develops critical limb ischemia, they need immediate treatment to restore blood flow and preserve their leg.

5. PAD is treatable

PAD is treatable even at an advanced stage and it can be identified by a risk assessment, ultrasound screening to evaluate the arteries, and help with a lifestyle plan to prevent PAD. When a blockage is detected, minimally invasive interventional treatments that eliminate the plaque and restore normal blood flow are conducted. Procedures, such as angioplasty and atherectomy, are done from inside the arteries, using specialized catheters that only need a tiny cut to access the vein. However, the most important is control of risk factors as prevention is better than cure.

Conclusion

Early diagnosis and treatment of PAD can prevent serious complications, including heart attacks. Different kinds of treatment may involve lifestyle changes, medications, and in some cases, surgical interventions to restore blood flow in the arteries. It is essential to have regular check-ups and screenings, especially for those at risk for early detection. Understanding peripheral artery disease and its connection to heart failure or stroke can help in managing risks and maintaining cardiovascular health.