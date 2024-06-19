6 Common Mistakes To Avoid During Monsoons For Hair And Skin, According To A Dermatologist

Dr Charu Sharma, Head of Dermatology at Cureskin

The monsoon season provides relief from the heat, but it can also be tough on your hair and skin. Increased humidity fosters bacteria and fungus, causing various issues. Dr. Charu Sharma, Head of Dermatology at Cureskin, explains six common mistakes to avoid during the monsoon for healthy hair and skin.

1. Skipping Sunscreen

Many people believe that sunscreen is only necessary on sunny days. However, UV rays can be very harmful even on cloudy and rainy days. Always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. “Sun protection is crucial year-round, and the monsoons are no exception,” says Dr. Sharma.

2. Ignoring Scalp Hygiene

The combination of sweat and humidity can make your scalp a breeding ground for infections and dandruff. Ensure you wash your hair regularly with a mild shampoo. If you get wet in the rain, rinse your hair to remove pollutants and rainwater residue. Keeping your scalp clean is essential to prevent fungal infections and other scalp issues.

3. Using Heavy Creams and Oily Products

Heavy creams and oil-based products can clog pores, causing breakouts and skin issues in humid monsoon weather. Instead, use lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizers and serums that hydrate without making your skin greasy. This approach helps maintain skin balance and prevents pore congestion during the monsoon season.

4. Neglecting Hydration

While the weather might feel more humid, it’s crucial to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. Ensure that you drink plenty of water and include hydrating foods in your diet. Also, use a hydrating facial mist to keep your skin fresh throughout the day. “Hydration is key to healthy skin, regardless of the season,” Dr. Sharma emphasizes.

5. Not Drying Off Properly

After getting wet in the rain, it’s essential to dry off properly to avoid fungal infections and skin irritations. Pay special attention to sensitive areas as these are more prone to moisture buildup.

6. Over-Exfoliating

While exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells, overdoing it can strip your skin of essential oils and disrupt its natural barrier. Limit exfoliation to once or twice a month and use gentle exfoliants suitable for your skin type based on recommendations from your dermatologist.

Takeaway

Navigating the monsoon season can be challenging, but by avoiding common mistakes, you can keep your hair and skin healthy. Maintain a consistent skincare and haircare routine tailored to this season’s specific challenges. Consult a dermatologist for personalized care to help you look and feel your best despite the weather.