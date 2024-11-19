60% of Healthcare job postings aimed at women in the last three months, reports apna.co

India, 19 November 2024: Amidst a rapidly expanding healthcare sector, Apna.co, India’s leading job and professional networking platform, has observed a notable shift, with over 60% of the recent 40,000 healthcare job postings specifically targeting women healthcare professionals in the last 3 months. This increase in demand for female healthcare professionals is largely driven by expanded government spending on public healthcare and the development of healthcare services in underserved Tier 2 and 3 cities by private entities. This growth is underscored by a 35% rise in job postings in Tier 1 cities and an even more substantial increase of 50% in Tier 2 and 3 cities for roles such as Pharmacists, Nurses, Medical Representatives, and Physiotherapists.

As healthcare services expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, driven by population growth, urbanisation, and increased healthcare awareness, the demand for female healthcare professionals continues to rise, making essential services more accessible nationwide. While Tier 1 cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai have recorded 22,000 job postings, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Indore, and Nagpur are closely following with 18,000 postings. This geographic expansion is part of a broader trend that emphasises female talent in the healthcare industry, reflecting significant job growth across the country. In Tier 1 cities, there has been a surge in demand for roles such as Pharmacists, Optometrists, Dental Assistants, and Operation Theatre Technicians, whereas Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have seen an increase in demand for Nurses, Attendants, Medical Representatives, Pathologists, and Lab Technicians. Major healthcare providers like Medplus, Tata 1mg, Pharmeasy, Wellness Forever, Vijaya Diagnostics, Medkart, Apollo Pharmacy, Portea Medical are spearheading this growth, offering a wide array of professional opportunities and underscoring the robust expansion of the healthcare sector.

In alignment with these trends, Apna.co has introduced “Frontline,” India’s largest virtual healthcare job fair, specifically designed to streamline the hiring process and increase job accessibility for all healthcare professionals across India. This initiative underscores Apna.co’s dedication to serving underserved communities, ensuring that healthcare professionals have the opportunities and resources to thrive. “Frontline” not only supports the healthcare sector’s needs but also aligns with broader societal goals to ensure equitable healthcare employment and services across India.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of apna.co, commented, “The healthcare sector is witnessing a transformative shift, with women increasingly at the helm. At apna.co, 6 out of every 10 healthcare job opportunities are now targeted towards female professionals, reflecting a significant industry trend. According to recent data, there’s a 30% rise in demand for women across critical care, diagnostics, and home healthcare, which underscores their pivotal role. By 2030, India’s private healthcare sector is expected to add eight million jobs, creating substantial opportunities for leadership, particularly in roles traditionally underrepresented by women. Through initiatives like our Frontline virtual job fair, we are committed to empowering women, not only to fill these essential roles but also to pave the way for a more inclusive and effective healthcare system that benefits everyone.”

apna.co recently conducted an in-depth analysis to delve into the evolving dynamics of the healthcare job market. Utilising a quantitative approach, apna.co’s analysis provides a deeper understanding the opportunities and challenges of the professionals in the frontline workforce, underscoring the evolving landscape of the job market.

