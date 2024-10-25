7 Effective Ways to Reduce Your Stroke Risk

Dr. Swaroop Gopal, Group Director – Aster International Institute of Neurosciences and Spine Care, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru

A stroke is caused by an interruption in the blood supply in the brain. This leads to possible damage to the structure as well as the functioning of the brain, resulting in the onset of physical limitations which may be permanent. Every year an average of millions suffer and sustain strains derived from strokes, making it one of the major reasons for death and disability all over the world. However, many of the risks are manageable and can be controlled. Strokes can be avoided by simply embracing healthy and rational practices, while making the right lifestyle choices.

Here are seven effective ways to reduce the risk of a stroke and help achieve better health.

Healthy Eating – Adopting healthy eating practices extends beyond the addition of fruits, vegetables and nuts to the diet. This means that the intake of saturated fatty acids, trans fats and sodium requires control, to prevent elevated blood pressure and balance cholesterol levels. It is also recommended that people consume fish, flaxseed or other natural supplements rich in omega three fatty compounds. Exercise – The risk of suffering from strokes can significantly be brought down through physical exercises. Regular moderate aerobic activities such as brisk walks, swimming, or riding a bicycle can be undertaken for at least 150 minutes a week. These forms of exercise promote weight loss, improve blood flow and aid in reducing blood pressure. Even small things like taking the stairs, or walking a short distance every day will suffice. Manage Blood Pressure – High blood pressure is a major risk factor for suffering from a stroke. Therefore, frequently monitoring blood pressure levels is very important along with practicing some lifestyle changes, adhering to proper medications and managing stress. Effective reduction of blood pressure can also be achieved through limiting salt intake in addition to engaging in activities such as yoga and meditation. Stop Smoking – The threat of stroke increases tremendously in individuals who smoke. The chemicals present in tobacco are poisonous and work to deteriorate the blood vessels as well as diminish the level of oxygen in the blood. There is less chance of suffering from a stroke when a person stops smoking, in addition to improvement in the overall health of the heart and blood system. Many hospitals and healthcare centres provide consultation or therapy for individuals who want to quit smoking. Consume Less Alcohol – High consumption of alcohol can also increase a person’s blood pressure and subsequently lead to arrhythmia, which are both triggers for stroke. People should be careful and always consume alcohol in moderation. No more than one drink per day for women and two for men is recommended. Practicing alcohol-free days can help in cutting down the intake as well. Manage Your Diabetes – Diabetes can become one of the causes of stroke as well. However, practicing good blood sugar control through diet, exercise, and medications can help reduce the risk. It is also important to visit doctors regularly to ensure that the disease is under control and that any other related complications are managed in a timely fashion. Awareness & Regular Check-ups – Visiting the doctors at least once a year helps to assess the various factors that can lead to a stroke, such as blood pressure, cholesterol counts and general heart condition. Knowing one’s and the family’s health can help people to take preventive measures. Regularly consulting doctors can also assist in reducing the risks of strokes.

Lifestyle changes and proper health care plans can greatly help in decreasing the chances of getting a stroke. Eating a proper diet, exercising regularly and making wise choices can go a long way in preventing illness. Working towards a healthy lifestyle is a decision that people should consider since it results in a long and satisfying life free from the worries of a stroke. Stroke is preventable, so practicing it is the best option.