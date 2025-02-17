7 Essential Tips for Keeping Your Liver Healthy

Dr. Akhil Deshmukh, Consultant – Hepatology and Liver Transplant, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru

The liver is among the most underrated but busiest organs in your body. It’s a built-in detox system that removes toxins, metabolizes food and synthesizes vital proteins that sustain life. Although the liver has a special capacity for healing and regenerating itself, it still needs appropriate care. A poor diet, too much alcohol, lack of exercise, as well as toxin exposure, can wear out and injure the liver, causing conditions such as fatty liver disease, hepatitis or cirrhosis. The good news is that your liver can remain healthy and strong with only a few basic lifestyle changes.

These are seven must-have tips to keep your liver healthy and running perfectly.

Follow a Balanced, Liver-Friendly Diet – Your diet directly affects the health of your liver. A diet that is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins gives you the necessary nutrients while minimizing fat accumulation in the liver. Reduce processed foods, added sugars, and unhealthy fats, which can lead to fatty liver disease. Exercise and lose weight – A person should always aim to maintain a weight that is the same as his/her height in centimetres minus hundred. Refrain Alcohol Intake – The liver metabolizes alcohol but it can get overwhelmed by excessive alcohol amounts, causing inflammation, fatty liver disease and eventually cirrhosis. Prevent Excessive Use of Medications and Supplements – Your liver metabolizes medications, but excessive use, particularly of painkillers, is damaging. Always use medications as directed by your doctor and stay clear of unnecessary supplements since some herbal and dietary supplements are toxic to the liver. If you’re on several medications, talk to your doctor to ensure that they don’t overburden your liver. Minimize Exposure to Toxins and Chemicals – The liver detoxifies harmful substances, but excessive exposure to chemicals from pesticides, household cleaners and processed foods overloads it. Limit your exposure by opting for organic foods whenever you can, using natural household cleaners, and not smoking. If you are exposed to poisonous chemicals at work, wear protective equipment to limit absorption through the skin and lungs. Have Regular Health Checkups and Liver Tests – Liver diseases do not present any symptoms until they have advanced, so regular health checkups are important. If you have risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, or frequent alcohol consumption, talk to your doctor about liver function tests. Early detection of liver disease can avoid long-term damage and improve treatment. Deal with Stress and Sleep Well – Stress and sleep deprivation contribute to inflammation and hormonal imbalance, both of which harm the liver. Engage in stress-decreasing activities such as meditation, slow breathing, or yoga to ensure your liver continues to operate well. Practice 7-9 hours of good sleep per night, since your liver fixes things and cleans out toxins when you sleep.

Your liver operates 24/7 to maintain your body’s health, but it requires your assistance to perform at its optimal capacity. Neglecting liver health can result in severe complications which can be prevented by simply implementing some minor lifestyle changes. Begin with eating healthy, staying hydrated, undertaking regular physical exercise, decreasing alcohol consumption, and avoiding unnecessary toxins. Your liver is among the most resilient organs, hence treating it with the utmost care will lead to a healthy future.