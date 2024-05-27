Mumbai : A 75-year-old woman suffering from a debilitating 90-degree spinal bend has been successfully treated. For the past two years, the patient endured immense back and leg pain whenever she attempted to stand up straight, severely impacting her quality of life. Despite consultations with multiple orthopaedic surgeons, spine surgeons and neurosurgeons, her condition remained undiagnosed and untreated.

Dr. Arvind Kulkarni, head spine surgeon at Mumbai spine scoliosis and disc replacement centre, diagnosed her with L4-5 lumbar canal stenosis accompanied by a vacuum disc phenomenon. This condition resulted in severe compression of the spinal nerves between the L4 and L5 vertebrae, and the intervertebral disc that normally acts as a cushion, which had deteriorated due to age-related wear and tear.

The patient underwent a minimally invasive spinal decompression and fusion surgery. This advanced procedure successfully relieved the pinched nerves and restored the stability of the affected spinal segment. Following the surgery, the patient can now stand up straight without any pain, a dramatic improvement that has brought immense relief and happiness to her life.

Dr. Kulkarni explained, “Minimally invasive spinal decompression and fusion surgery offers significant benefits, compared to traditional surgeries, including reduced recovery time, smaller incisions and less postoperative pain, making it an ideal option for elderly patients with severe spinal issues. The precision of this technique allows us to address the underlying issues effectively while minimizing the impact on the patient’s overall health and mobility.”

The successful recovery of the patient underscores the potential for minimally invasive spine surgery to provide significant relief and improved quality of life for patients in advanced age with severe spinal deformities.

This success story not only highlights the significant advancements in spinal surgery but also underscores the critical importance of accurate diagnosis and seeking specialized care for complex medical conditions. Patients with severe spinal deformities or chronic pain conditions can greatly benefit from the expertise of specialists who are trained in the latest surgical techniques and technologies.