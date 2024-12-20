8 Ways Insomnia Affects Skin Health & How To Avoid It

Dr. Priyanka Kuri, Consultant – Dermatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru

Insomnia, the persistent inability to sleep, doesn’t just leave one feeling groggy—it can take a serious toll on the skin as well. A peaceful night’s sleep rejuvenates the skin along with carrying out healing processes in the body. Denying the body 6-8 hours of proper sleep has many harmful effects which ends up reflecting on the face.

So, here are eight ways insomnia affects the condition of one’s skin and how to avoid it.

Dull and pale skin – A lack of sleep deprives the skin of its natural regeneration process, making it dull and lifeless. Dead skin cells accumulate on the outer layer of the skin leading to uneven complexion. One can prevent this by gently exfoliating twice a week to remove dead skin cells and stimulate cell turnover, while pairing it with a brightening serum containing vitamin C, to get that added glow on the face. Dark Circles and Puffy Eyes – Dark circles and swelling under the eyes are among the most visible symptoms of insomnia. Poorly rested people experience this because their blood vessels get dilated, thus leading to under-eye shadows and puffiness. People can avoid this by applying a cold compress or placing chilled spoons on/under the eyes every morning to remove the puffiness. Using eye creams containing caffeine also helps with brightening and tightening the dark area under one’s eyes. Aging Acceleration – Not getting enough sleep raises the level of cortisol, a stress hormone that breaks down the collagen and elastin proteins. These proteins help to preserve the skin’s elasticity and maintain a firm appearance. Regular sleep deprivation, over time, produces early wrinkles and sagging skin. To avoid this, one can use skincare products with retinol and peptides, which stimulate collagen production. In addition to this, long-time sun exposure should also be reduced as it exacerbates the appearance of wrinkles. Acne and Breakouts – Stress causes hormonal imbalances, which can lead to the overproduction of oil in the skin. This clogs pores and can lead to acne breakouts. Regularly cleansing and hydrating the skin with good moisturizers can be very beneficial. Use products that contain salicylic acid or tea tree oil to help combat breakouts. Dry and Dehydrated Skin – Sleep deprivation makes the body dehydrated, making one’s skin dry and flaky. It also decreases the skin’s capacity to repair its natural barriers. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day and applying a hydrating moisturizer at night can help improve the skin’s health. Hyaluronic acid serums also contribute to retaining moisture. Increased Sensitivity – Lack of proper sleep also makes the skin less resilient to external irritants from pollution, chemicals in harsh skin care products, etc. The best way to prevent this is by using gentle, fragrance-free products to calm your skin and reduce inflammation. Products that contain ingredients like aloe vera and ceramides help to repair and rebuild the skin’s barrier. Uneven Skin Tone – Chronic insomnia causes inflammation, which affects the production of melanin, a natural substance that determines the color of hair, skin, and eyes in people. This results in hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. Using products that contain niacinamide or alpha-arbutin helps to prevent this condition. People should also try to use sunscreens as much as possible, to neutralize the harmful effects of sun exposure and prevent further discoloration. Slow Healing – Sleep is the time when the body repairs itself, including one’s skin. Insomnia slows down healing for blemishes, cuts, or other skin issues as well. Maintaining a well-balanced diet that is rich in antioxidants and vitamins helps the skin to heal. Using overnight treatments with honey or centella asiatica can also be beneficial for better repair.

Treatment for insomnia needs to go beyond just taking care of the skin. Maintaining a regular bedtime schedule, creating a relaxing routine before bed, and avoiding caffeine or screen time before going to sleep can help with the situation. Meditation and deep breathing are mindfulness techniques that can help one calm their thoughts. Sleep is the best friend of the skin. By tackling insomnia and adopting these skincare tips, you can restore your glow and keep your complexion healthy and vibrant.