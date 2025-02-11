80 BSF Personnel Donates Blood at RGCIRC To Support Treatment of Cancer Patients

New Delhi, February 11th 2025: Around 80 personnel of the 39th Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF) donated blood for cancer patients at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC), Rohini on Sunday. The BSF personnel under the leadership of Shree. Budh Shashan Dhar, Commandant, 39 Battalion BSF, Jaipur, came forward for this noble cause to support cancer patients in need of life-saving blood transfusions.

A total of 80 units of blood were donated by the BSF personnel from different brackets of service during the blood donation drive. The national security force has once again set an example of selfless service by contributing to a cause that saves lives beyond the borders.

The medical team at RGCIRC expressed their gratitude to the BSF personnel for their generous act, highlighting that such donations help bridge the gap in blood supply and provide crucial support to cancer patients undergoing treatment.

This initiative reflects the BSF’s ethos of service, duty, and compassion, inspiring others to contribute towards the noble cause of saving lives through blood donation.

Blood donation plays a crucial role for cancer patients undergoing treatments like chemotherapy and surgery, which often require blood transfusions. RGCIRC organizes blood donation drives and camps to support the patients in need. Taking preventive measures RGCIRC, with the support of NGOs, organizes extensive screening programs to identify individuals at risk, particularly for breast, cervical, and oral cancers. These screenings are conducted in underserved areas, ensuring early detection and timely medical intervention.