90 years plus patients recovered successfully from COVID-19 at Wockhardt Hospitals, South Mumbai

Mumbai: 92-year-old Ghanshyamdas Chanchlani and 91-year-old Madhuri Sampat have defeated COVID-19 with sheer patience and an optimistic attitude at Wockhardt Hospital, South Mumbai. The patients have been united with their families and have inspired many to fight this disease instead of getting bogged down by it. Even 90 years plus patients can recover with timely intervention and prompt treatment.

At 92-years of age, Ghanshyamdas Chanchlani, a resident of Panvel never missed his morning walks and was leading a healthy life. Amidst lockdown, he was restricted to his house. Suddenly, he started exhibiting symptoms such as fever for a week. Initially, he was in home isolation when tested positive. Unfortunately, his swab test done on 25th July 2020, and his blood reports were found to be positive.

Another patient Madhuri Sampat, who is 91-year-old defeated COVID-19 was discharged in August 2020. She was bed-ridden for 6 months due to the fracture in her femur bone in 2019. The woman was dependent on her family for all her daily chores. She acquired a COVID-19 infection and had a fever, body ache, and a mild cough. During her stay, she had severe myalgia and was diagnosed to have a urinary tract infection and developed loose stools. Both patients have advised admission for observation and management at Wockhardt Hospitals, South Mumbai.

Dr. Behram Pardiwala, Director, Internal Medicine and Academics, Wockhardt Hospitals, South Mumbai said, “The patient Mr. Chanchlani came to the hospital on 30th July 2020 with the symptoms of fever. He was started with steroids and supportive medication in a timely manner. We examined his pre- and post-walk oxygen thrice a day and he did extremely well. He had certain ECG changes (Changes of ischemia on ECG). After 12 days of onset of symptoms, he was found to have normal oxygen levels and was discharged. He was in mandatory quarantine for 14 days and is fine now.”

While speaking about Mrs. Sampat, Dr Behram Pardiwala said, “On admission, she was in a stable condition with fever and body ache, her oxygenation level was between 96-98%. With medications, fluid management she was treated for dehydration. Her overall stay in the hospital was for 14 days followed by 7 days of mandatory quarantine.”

Mr Raju Chanchlani, the patient’s son said “My father and I were detected with COVID. But we didn’t worry as we received a prompt treatment at the hospital. We thank the doctors for taking the utmost care of us and even our family members who motivated us via video calls. We are glad to be back at home with the family and are eager to celebrate festivals. We appreciate and value the care and quality treatment given by the Hospital. My father is also looking forward to resuming morning walks soon.”

The son of the patient Mrs. Madhuri Sampat, Rashesh Sampat said that “We have to assist her when she goes to the restroom. Owing to age-related issues, she doesn’t go out of the house even for attending family functions. Despite this, she got affected by COVID-19 which was unfortunate. But she has now successfully recovered due to her will power and correct treatment. All the doctors, nurses and other medical staff at Wockhardt Hospitals took good care of my mother and she was provided with nutritious food at the hospital. My mother has set an example for many who believe that elderly patients will not be able to overcome this deadly disease.”