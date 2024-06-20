Aayush Wellness Limited Board approved 10-for-1 Stock Split and ESOP

Chennai, 20th June 2024: Aayush Wellness Limited, erstwhile Aayush Food and Herbs Limited, a leading organization in the health and wellness solutions industry got approval from its Board of Directors for Sub-division/Split of its existing fully paid-up equity shares. This strategic move involves the sub-division of 1 (one) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 10 (ten) equity shares with a face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each.

The Company has seen growing investor interest and the market cap is also nearing Rs. 100 Cr. The decision to alter the face value of equity shares aims to enhance liquidity in the capital market, making the shares more accessible to a broader range of investors. This sub-division will not change the overall authorized share capital of the company but will proportionately increase the number of equity shares in circulation. It will also encourage the participation of small investors and retail investors by making the company’s share more economical to the investor.

The Company has also recently re-branded its name to “Aayush Wellness Limited”. This is a significant development as it reflects the company’s intention of broadening its product offerings and business expansion.

Aayush Wellness Limited – Employee Stock Option Plan 2024:

To attract and retain talent, the Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has decided to initiate an Employee Benefit Program through the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP) and has adopted ‘Aayush Wellness Limited – Employee Stock Option Plan 2024’ in accordance of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021. According to the plan 30,00,000 (Thirty Lacs) Employee Stock Options (“Options”) will be granted to the eligible employees of the Company, its future Group Companies, subsidiaries and associate companies as determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee/ Compensation Committee and the Exercise Price will be accordingly determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee/ Compensation Committee in accordance with the Regulations.

The board has also approved to increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 3,50,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crores Fifty Lacs only) to Rs. 7,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crores only) to accommodate any future fund-raising requirement.

The Company has initiated the process of obtaining its shareholders approval, for the above matters, through postal Ballot.

Aayush Wellness remains committed to delivering long-term value to its stakeholders and is confident that this strategic initiative will further strengthen its market position and enhance shareholder wealth.