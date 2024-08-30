Acid Reflux Disease: Heartburn in Modern Lifestyle

Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Director and Head of Department, Gastroenterology, Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) commonly known as Acid Reflux Disease, is increasingly becoming a common ailment in India, affecting a significant portion of the population. Characterized by persistent heartburn and acid regurgitation, GERD occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into the esophagus, irritating its lining. This condition, which can significantly impact quality of life, is closely tied to modern lifestyle habits, making it a pertinent issue in today’s fast-paced world.

Symptoms and Diagnosis

The primary symptoms of GERD include chronic heartburn, acid reflux, and a sour taste in the mouth. Other symptoms may include chest pain, difficulty swallowing, regurgitation of food or sour liquid, and a sensation of a lump in the throat. In some cases, GERD can also cause chronic cough, laryngitis, and disrupted sleep.

Diagnosis of GERD typically involves a combination of symptom assessment and diagnostic tests such as endoscopy, pH monitoring, and esophageal manometry. These tests help determine the severity of the reflux and the extent of esophageal damage.

Managing GERD

Management of GERD involves a combination of lifestyle modifications, medications, and, in some cases, surgical interventions. Key lifestyle changes can significantly alleviate symptoms. Dietary adjustments are crucial; avoiding foods and beverages that trigger reflux—such as fatty foods, chocolate, caffeine, alcohol, and spicy foods—can help reduce discomfort.

Additionally, eating smaller, more frequent meals instead of large ones can be beneficial. Weight management also plays a critical role, as excess weight increases abdominal pressure, exacerbating GERD symptoms. Elevating the head of the bed by 6-8 inches and avoiding late meals or snacking can further prevent acid reflux during sleep.

Medications are commonly used to treat GERD, including antacids, H2 receptor blockers, and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which work to reduce stomach acid production. For severe cases that do not respond to medication or lifestyle changes, surgical options such as fundoplication may be considered. These treatments aim to address the underlying causes of GERD and provide relief from persistent symptoms.

The Impact of Modern Lifestyle

The rise of GERD cases in India is closely linked to modern lifestyle factors. The shift towards processed and fast foods has increased the intake of high-fat, high-sugar, and spicy foods, which trigger GERD symptoms. Urbanization has led to a sedentary lifestyle with limited physical activity, contributing to obesity and increased abdominal pressure. High-stress levels from demanding work and personal pressures can exacerbate GERD by boosting stomach acid production.

Irregular eating habits, such as skipping meals or eating large quantities late at night, further contribute to GERD. Increased consumption of carbonated beverages can relax the lower esophageal sphincter, worsening acid reflux. Additionally, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and irregular sleep patterns can also trigger GERD symptoms.

Understanding GERD’s symptoms and management strategies is crucial. Lifestyle modifications, such as dietary adjustments, weight management, and mindful eating habits, can alleviate symptoms and improve health. While medications and surgical options provide relief for severe cases, addressing root causes like high-stress levels, sedentary behaviour, and unhealthy eating habits is essential.