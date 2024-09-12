Adoption of Surgical Robotic Technology Pivotal in Addressing India’s Rising Gynaecological Disease Burden

Chennai, 12th August 2024: Dr. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, emphasized that the adoption of advanced medical technologies, such as robotic-assisted surgery, is crucial in addressing the growing burden of gynaecological diseases on India’s healthcare system. Speaking at Asia-Pacific’s largest gynaecological conference, Dr. Preetha Reddy delivered a special address during the live surgery workshop at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai. “To fully harness the transformative potential of advanced technology in gynaecological practices, we must commit to expanding training programs and fostering collaborations that elevate surgical proficiency. I am confident that this APAGE conference, in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals and leaders in surgical technology, will inspire many to embrace similar partnerships for the betterment of our healthcare ecosystem,” she added.

The conference was organized by The Asia Pacific Association for Gynaecologic Endoscopy and Minimally Invasive Therapy (APAGE). During this event, over 90 gynaecologic surgeons received training in the latest robotic-assisted surgical techniques using the advanced da Vinci robotic system. The conference also saw the participation of IAGE members, and eminent surgeons from across India and other Asian countries.

The conference had live surgical workshops featuring latest techniques for gynaecological procedures like endometriosis, hysterectomy, and myomectomy, a range of collaborative sessions and master classes on the minimally invasive approaches in gynecological oncology and practical tips for beginners in robotic surgery.