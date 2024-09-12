Adoption of Surgical Robotic Technology Pivotal in Addressing India’s Rising Gynaecological Disease Burden

Chennai, 12th August 2024: Dr. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, emphasized that the adoption of advanced medical technologies, such as robotic-assisted surgery, is crucial in addressing the growing burden of gynaecological diseases on India’s healthcare system. Speaking at Asia-Pacific’s largest gynaecological conference, Dr. Preetha Reddy delivered a special address during the live surgery workshop at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai. “To fully harness the transformative potential of advanced technology in gynaecological practices, we must commit to expanding training programs and fostering collaborations that elevate surgical proficiency. I am confident that this APAGE conference, in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals and leaders in surgical technology, will inspire many to embrace similar partnerships for the betterment of our healthcare ecosystem,” she added.
The conference was organized by The Asia Pacific Association for Gynaecologic Endoscopy and Minimally Invasive Therapy (APAGE). During this event, over 90 gynaecologic surgeons received training in the latest robotic-assisted surgical techniques using the advanced da Vinci robotic system. The conference also saw the participation of IAGE members, and eminent surgeons from across India and other Asian countries.
The conference had live surgical workshops featuring latest techniques for gynaecological procedures like endometriosis, hysterectomy, and myomectomy, a range of collaborative sessions and master classes on the minimally invasive approaches in gynecological oncology and practical tips for beginners in robotic surgery.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Kurian Joseph, Chairman of Organising Committee, APAGE said, “It is with immense pleasure that we gather here at the 24th Annual Congress of APAGE. The participation of 500 national delegates and international delegates made this conference a huge success and remarkable event with the exchange of scientific knowledge and surgical skills. As robotic-assisted surgery becomes more prevalent with significant advancements in the field of gynaecology, international conferences like these will give opportunities for healthcare professionals to network, share thoughts about the latest innovation and clinical practices”.
Highlighting the need to train more surgeons in robotic-assisted surgery, Dr. Arnold Advincula, Minimally Invasive Gynaecologic Surgeon at Columbia University Medical Centre, New York, United States said, “The increasing incidence of gynecological disorders in India presents a significant health challenge for women. Advanced surgical interventions are crucial to effectively manage and address these evolving needs of patients. As new-age technologies emerge and we integrate them into clinical practice, there is a need for the healthcare ecosystem to address the existing skill gap by investing in comprehensive education and familiarization programs. These initiatives will help surgeons achieve proficiency in cutting–edge technologies like robotic-assisted surgery”.
“The conference offered insightful sessions on managing the breadth of complex benign and malignant gynaecologic pathology through various minimally invasive approaches. Surgeons also had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in performing fertility-sparing reproductive surgeries in using advanced robotic systems such as the da Vinci”, he added.
Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram, a leading gynaecologist at Apollo Hospital said, “With keynote lectures, panel discussions, live surgical demonstrations and hands- on workshops, the conference cultivated a dynamic learning environment for the attendees, significantly contributing to their professional development and career growth. The conference served as an invaluable opportunity for all participants to learn from the experts in the industry, from beginners learning the fundamentals of minimally invasive surgeries to robotic surgeons advancing their skills and techniques. As more surgeons undergo training in robotic-assisted surgery through familiarisation programs at these conferences, India will see a wider adoption of the technology. Consequently, more patients will benefit from enhanced access to advanced treatments that offer better patient outcomes with less blood loss, and faster recovery.”