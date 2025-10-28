AI-Enabled Ultrasound Elevating the Standard of Care for Breast and Thyroid Ultrasounds at SimonMed Imaging

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., October 28, 2025 – SimonMed Imaging (“SimonMed”), one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and radiology practices in the United States, today announced the launch of Ultrasound+, an AI-enabled ultrasound program powered by FDA-cleared software, Koios DS, to assist with breast and thyroid cancer detection. Ultrasound+ uses advanced algorithms to analyze breast and thyroid ultrasound images in real time, providing classifications based on millions of data points. Acting as a second read for radiologists, the program is trained to identify subtle patterns linked to breast and thyroid cancers that may not always be visible to the human eye.

SimonMed partnered with Koios Medical, developer of FDA-cleared AI tools that provide real-time decision support during ultrasound exams. Through this collaboration, SimonMed has integrated AI technology to improve the clarity, accuracy, and consistency of ultrasound reads — now available system-wide across all locations nationwide.

“At SimonMed, our mission has always been to deliver the most advanced imaging technology while keeping care affordable and accessible,” said Dr. John Simon, CEO and Founder of SimonMed Imaging. “By making Ultrasound+ available at every location offering ultrasound exams, every patient who comes to SimonMed for a breast or thyroid ultrasound now benefits from AI-enhanced imaging. This reimbursable-eligible technology helps us detect cancers earlier, reduce unnecessary procedures, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients everywhere.

How Patients Benefit:

Earlier detection: AI supports radiologists in catching subtle signs of breast and thyroid cancer sooner.

Fewer unnecessary tests: Ultrasound+ reduces the need for unnecessary biopsies and minimizes additional imaging.

Greater peace of mind: Patients receive results with added accuracy, consistency, and confidence.

“Ultrasound+ builds on the success of our Mammogram+ and AI-enhanced mammography programs, further cementing SimonMed as a leader in women’s health,” added Dr. Sean Raj, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at SimonMed Imaging. “We are committed to creating the most comprehensive, technology-driven women’s health program in the country — one that ensures earlier detection, more accurate diagnoses, and better outcomes for patients.”

With Ultrasound+, SimonMed is setting a new nationwide standard by making AI-enhanced, reimbursement-eligible technology available for breast and thyroid imaging at all locations providing ultrasounds.